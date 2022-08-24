Why Town skipper Morsy won't set himself a goals target

News

Ipswich Town skipper Sam Morsy admits he wants to chip in with more goals as he attempts to lead the Blues to promotion this season - but says he's not going to set himself a target to shoot for.

Inspirational captain Morsy was unleashed under new boss Kieran McKenna last season, encouraged to charge forward and get himself into the box as much as possible.

He finished the campaign with three goals in his last 11 games, and enjoyed that more advanced role.

Thumbs up by Sam Morsy at Forest Green Rovers - Credit: Ross Halls

Already this season he's bagged a curling, dipping, 25-yard cracker at Forest Green, and should really have won the game late on against Bolton Wanderers on opening day.

He's consistently getting himself in dangerous position though, and creating opportunities, as Town sit top of the early League One table after five games.

Asked about his goal scoring ambitions this campaign, Morsy said: "When I started to play more advanced I scored a few and I had a lot of good chances.

"It's a process thing really, it's not about just putting a number on it.

"You might get lucky and have things deflect in off you, whatever.

"For me, it's a process thing - and that's getting in the box, getting my shots off when I can, keep running into the box, running hard and we'll see what happens."

All smiles from Ipswich Town skipper Sam Morsy at Shrewsbury Town - Credit: Ross Halls

Morsy will be doing all of the above while wearing a familiar number for Town this season - he's reclaimed his favoured number five shirt from defender George Edmundson, who wore it last term.

Having arrived in Suffolk late, on deadline day, Morsy opted to sport number 55 in his first season in blue.

"The majority of my career I've had the number five with Egypt as well - but obviously I came very late (last season) so there was no possibility of getting it," he explained.

"But this season I told George (Edmundson) and he was happy - he wanted the number four - so I'm happy to get number five back and hopefully have another successful season."

Morsy and his Blues look to continue their cracking start to the season, and make it five wins on the bounce, as they host Barnsley at Portman Road on Saturday.