'We completely blew them away' - Morsy on Town's Plymouth win

Match reaction

Skipper Sam Morsy believes his Ipswich Town side ‘completely blew Plymouth away’ as the Blues secured an excellent victory at Portman Road.

The Ipswich captain scored the only goal of the game as his excellent late arrival into the box saw him meet James Norwood’s cross perfectly, with the strike ending Plymouth’s run of six-successive victories.

“It was a big win,” the Town captain said. “It was disappointing not to get three points in the last two (Portsmouth and Oxford) but it was a good performance today.

“We have to put the wins together now, no doubt about it, but they had won six in a row and we completely blew them away without even being at our best.

Sam Morsy celebrates after scoring against Plymouth. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“They’re a really good, well-organised side but we showed our quality.”

The match-winning strike was Morsy’s first at Portman Road, after he opened his account at Fleetwood recently.

He’s enjoying the midfield freedom offered to him by Town boss Kieran McKenna.

“It was really good to score my first goal at home,” Morsy said.

“I could have had a few this season but this was my second of the season and I want a few more.

“I wouldn’t have been in that area to score that goal earlier in the season but the manager now has allowed me to run late. I know what that’s like when a midfielder keeps running past you in the box – it's hard to stay with.

“I started off my career as a box-to-box player and one of the first things the manager said to me was ‘I’ve seen qualities in you so can you still do that?’

“I said yes and we’ve worked at it. It’s great to see it come to fruition.

“I was probably on my own a couple of times in the box today and, on another day, I could have had a few more.”

Sam Morsy fires Town into a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Town’s victory was, once again, built on a defensive solidity which saw them keep a 12th clean sheet in 17 matches under McKenna.

Town have managed to deal with the blow of losing George Edmundson to an ankle injury in recent weeks, with Cameron Burgess taking his place in the side for the last three matches.

“We’ve been defending so well, especially with George being out, having had a really good season.

“Cam (Burgess) has gone in for some of the toughest games of the season and we’ve only conceded one goal.

“We have a really good platform where everyone is doing well. Woolfy is a really calming influence and is doing exceptionally well.

“But it’s a big team effort.”

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna gives instructions to skipper Sam Morsy during a break in play. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Victory closed the gap to the League One play-offs to five points, with six matches now remaining and all of the teams around the Blues holding a game in hand.

“We just have to keep putting wins together and go a step further,” Morsy said.

“If we’d lost today we would be playing for our summer holidays but, if we won like we did, we’re still in it.

“We have to give absolutely everything.”

The skipper has been dealing with a hamstring injury in recent weeks but feels confident in his body after returning to the starting XI.

“The physios told me I had a grade two hamstring injury and I’ve had one of those before so I thought it was the end of my season,” he said.

“But the medical guys have been fantastic here and my hamstring is strong, so thankfully I’m fit and available.”