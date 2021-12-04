'We haven't been good enough for him' - Morsy on Cook sacking

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy has reacted to the sacking of manager Paul Cook, admitting the players let their manager down.

Cook was sacked by the Blues this evening in the wake of their FA Cup draw with Barrow, in a week where Town also lost to Arsenal’s Under 21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Morsy, signed by the Blues on transfer deadline day, is a long-time Cook skipper having worked under the now former Ipswich boss at both Chesterfield and Wigan, captaining the side at both clubs.

The Egypt international tweeted this evening: “Gutted for the manager, great manager and great man, brought us all to the club and we haven’t been good enough for him.

“We must take responsibility now and move forward.”

Town are set to appoint a caretaker manager in time for Tuesday night’s visit to Charlton in League One, with CEO Mark Ashton saying this evening.

"Firstly, we would like to thank Paul and his team for their efforts in what has been a difficult transition period for everyone.

"I know how much Paul wanted to succeed at this club. However, following discussions with the board, we have decided a change is needed for our long-term interests.

"At this moment, there is no one lined up to replace Paul. There will be an extensive search to find the best replacement for the Club.

"I will communicate more to the media and our supporters on Monday."