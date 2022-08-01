News
'He's looked excellent' - Morsy backs John-Jules to have a big season
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Ipswich Town skipper Sam Morsy believes young loanee Tyreece John-Jules could be a breakout star at Portman Road this season.
The 21-year-old, on loan from Arsenal for the campaign, provided a real spark off the bench in Town's season-opening 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road on Saturday.
Replacing Marcus Harness in the left inside forward role just before the hour, the youngster showed pace, trickery and a high football IQ as he helped the Blues dominate the second half.
And Morsy revealed that he's been really impressed with the young Gunner throughout pre-season.
"There's a real togetherness in the group," he said, of his team for the season ahead. "It's going to be a big advantage. We've already had last season together and had our ups and downs as a group, which can only strengthen us.
"We've got new players coming in, all experienced lads, good professionals. Young Jules coming in has been brilliant, he looks really, really sharp - it could be a break-out season for him.
"So yeah, the team's in a good place. We've worked really hard, and it's been really enjoyable."
Morsy added of John-Jules: "He's looked excellent - he's getting fitter, stronger and faster every week.
"If we can keep him fit and he stays level headed - which I'm sure he will - he can have a real breakthrough season."
Morsy's praise was echoed by Town boss Kieran McKenna after Saturday's game.
Talking about his impact subs, McKenna said: "Tyreece is getting stronger and stronger every week and I think everyone is starting to see what we saw in him.
"If he can stay fit and keep getting stronger then he could be a massive player for us this season."