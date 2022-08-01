News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'He's looked excellent' - Morsy backs John-Jules to have a big season

Mark Heath

Published: 12:38 PM August 1, 2022
Updated: 12:42 PM August 1, 2022
Tyreece John-Jules bemoans missing a second half chance at Portman Road against Bolton

Tyreece John-Jules impressed on his Portman Road debut - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town skipper Sam Morsy believes young loanee Tyreece John-Jules could be a breakout star at Portman Road this season.

The 21-year-old, on loan from Arsenal for the campaign, provided a real spark off the bench in Town's season-opening 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road on Saturday.

Replacing Marcus Harness in the left inside forward role just before the hour, the youngster showed pace, trickery and a high football IQ as he helped the Blues dominate the second half.

Tyreece John-Jules battles on his Portman Road debut

Tyreece John-Jules battles on his Portman Road debut - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

And Morsy revealed that he's been really impressed with the young Gunner throughout pre-season.

"There's a real togetherness in the group," he said, of his team for the season ahead. "It's going to be a big advantage. We've already had last season together and had our ups and downs as a group, which can only strengthen us.

"We've got new players coming in, all experienced lads, good professionals. Young Jules coming in has been brilliant, he looks really, really sharp - it could be a break-out season for him.

"So yeah, the team's in a good place. We've worked really hard, and it's been really enjoyable."

Morsy added of John-Jules:  "He's looked excellent - he's getting fitter, stronger and faster every week.

"If we can keep him fit and he stays level headed - which I'm sure he will -  he can have a real breakthrough season."

Morsy's praise was echoed by Town boss Kieran McKenna after Saturday's game.

Sam Morsy brings the ball down at Portman Road against Bolton

Sam Morsy brings the ball down at Portman Road against Bolton - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Talking about his impact subs, McKenna said: "Tyreece is getting stronger and stronger every week and I think everyone is starting to see what we saw in him.

"If he can stay fit and keep getting stronger then he could be a massive player for us this season."

