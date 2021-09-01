Morsy red card appeal fails with new signing set to serve ban

Published: 7:46 PM September 1, 2021

Sam Morsy will begin his Ipswich Town career by serving a three-match ban in League One.

The 29-year-old, Town’s 19th and final capture of a hectic transfer window, was sent off in his final game for former club Middlesbrough and will now serve a three-game ban.

Boro had put the wheels in motion to appeal the red card, with Town taking the baton once signing the central midfielder, but the calls were rejected and he will serve his ban.

That means Morsy won’t be available for League One action until the home clash with Doncaster on September 28, missing games with Bolton, Lincoln and Sheffield Wednesday.

He will be eligible to make his debut against West Ham’s Under 21s in the EFL Trophy on September 14, though, given that competition does not count towards suspensions picked up from league football.