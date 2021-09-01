News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Morsy red card appeal fails with new signing set to serve ban

Andy Warren

Published: 7:46 PM September 1, 2021   
Ipswich Town are keen on Sam Morsy of Middlesbrough

New Ipswich Town signing Sam Morsy is set to serve a three-game ban - Credit: PA

Sam Morsy will begin his Ipswich Town career by serving a three-match ban in League One. 

The 29-year-old, Town’s 19th and final capture of a hectic transfer window, was sent off in his final game for former club Middlesbrough and will now serve a three-game ban. 

Boro had put the wheels in motion to appeal the red card, with Town taking the baton once signing the central midfielder, but the calls were rejected and he will serve his ban. 

That means Morsy won’t be available for League One action until the home clash with Doncaster on September 28, missing games with Bolton, Lincoln and Sheffield Wednesday. 

He will be eligible to make his debut against West Ham’s Under 21s in the EFL Trophy on September 14, though, given that competition does not count towards suspensions picked up from league football. 

