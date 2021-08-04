Published: 12:34 PM August 4, 2021

Ipswich Town Women have announced a new signing as they look to strengthen their side ahead of their first season in the third tier.

Sarah Quantrill joins the side from London Bees, a former second tier side that were relegated last season that Town will be facing.

Quantrill has signed a one-year deal with the Blues with an option for a further year.

Norfolk-born Quantrill started her career at Arsenal where she progressed through the Gunner’s academy and was part of the side that Won the Women’s Fa Cup at the end of the 2010/2011 season.

She spent three years at Chelsea and won a runners-up medal in the FA Cup side that lost to Birmingham City.

Quantrill moved to Liverpool for two seasons where she won the Women’s Super League during her first season at the club.

After a four-year spell at Millwall she joined London Bees where she captained the side on a number of occasions during her four-year stint at the club.

In January 2020 she was named player of the month in FA Women’s Championship.

In total, Quantrill has amassed 133 appearances across the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship.

"The club's going places so it's nice to be involved in a club with some ambition," Quantrill told the club website.



She added; " I came into training and from that point onwards it was a no-brainer."

Quantrill will be linking up with another former Bee in the form of Liv Smith who joined the side in June having previously played for the Edgeware club and Charlton Athletic.

The Tractor Girls play their final game of pre-season on Sunday when they face a newly promoted Wolves side at the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe.

It’s the first time that the side have welcomed fans back to the ground in a number of months.

Their FA Women’s National League Southern Premier campaign begins on Sunday, August 15 away at Hounslow.



