News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Good move or bad decision? What Town fans are saying about selling Fraser

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 2:53 PM January 31, 2022
Scott Fraser is beaten to the ball by Owen Evans at Cheltenham Town.

Scott Fraser has left Ipswich Town for Charlton Athletic - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to news that the Blues have sold midfielder Scott Fraser to League One rivals Charlton - here's a taste of what they're saying...

Fraser only arrived in the summer as part of Paul Cook's total overhaul of the Town playing squad, but has been sold to Charlton for an undisclosed fee thought to be in the region of £500,000, a small profit on what the Blues paid MK Dons for him.

He departs having featured 20 times for Town, scoring once. His last appearance was in Town's terrible 2-0 defeat at Barrow in December, a game in which he was substituted at half-time.

But he is undoubtedly a good player, who just never really found a position at Town - having come in as the consensus best No.10 in the third tier, he barely played there and was instead featured all over the pitch, mainly wide left but also in a deep midfield role.

Here's what fans are saying about his departure....


Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Eighteen fire vehicles have been called to a blaze at Nutshells Tearoom, Gipping Road, Stowupland.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Stowupland tearoom to be demolished after being gutted by huge blaze

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
New signing Dominic Thompson at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town outplayed at Hillsborough

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Plan of the site

StayCation

Glamping pods and shepherd huts proposed in holiday site expansion

Toby Lown

person
File photo of F-15 fighter jets . Photograph Simon Parker.

Military aircraft to conduct flypast over East Anglia

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon