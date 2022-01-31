Good move or bad decision? What Town fans are saying about selling Fraser

Video

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to news that the Blues have sold midfielder Scott Fraser to League One rivals Charlton - here's a taste of what they're saying...

Fraser only arrived in the summer as part of Paul Cook's total overhaul of the Town playing squad, but has been sold to Charlton for an undisclosed fee thought to be in the region of £500,000, a small profit on what the Blues paid MK Dons for him.

He departs having featured 20 times for Town, scoring once. His last appearance was in Town's terrible 2-0 defeat at Barrow in December, a game in which he was substituted at half-time.

But he is undoubtedly a good player, who just never really found a position at Town - having come in as the consensus best No.10 in the third tier, he barely played there and was instead featured all over the pitch, mainly wide left but also in a deep midfield role.

Here's what fans are saying about his departure....

A real shame, a quality player too often played out of position. But despite our deep pockets the financial rules still apply to us and we can’t have someone on a decent wage not playing — Steve Mellen (@stevemellen) January 31, 2022

On a day when we got rid of Nolan for nothing it makes financial sense to recoup our fee & use it for KMc. We have a large number of players & I couldn’t see where Fraser was going to play. A talented player but too lightweight & we weren’t changing our system to accommodate him. — Ian Goddard (@ianjgodders) January 31, 2022

To say we haven't seen the best of him is an understatement. Scott hasn't looked fit or happy in a Town shirt since he arrived. Whilst I'm dissapointed the prospect didn't ring true, it's good we've cut our losses and moved on quickly which shows a new approach by the club 👍 — 𝗩𝗶𝗲𝘄 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝟮 (@BonoITFC) January 31, 2022

I'm very disappointed. Never usesd properly. An intelligent player who was clearly one of the best passers in this league going by his stats at MK Dons. I really hope this doesn't come back to bite us. Why Charlton? League above I could understand more. — Stevie 🏳️‍🌈 (@dmodeboy) January 31, 2022

Good move. Outstanding business to recoup the money for one goal and two assists from an ‘advanced playmaker.’ No matter the position, he never looked convincing. Has no star attribute that someone else doesn’t have. Only qualm will be if the money is not invested in a DM — Thomas Lane (@Thomas_Lane11) January 31, 2022

Strengthens a potential rival with someone who's clearly talented, you don't get the numbers he does without being good.



Need an incoming to happen for to be able to back this, doesn't sit right with me. — Luke Penning - LP Recruitment (@LukePenningVGP) January 31, 2022

Shocking decision, never played in his position and with Celina only on loan and Aluko turning 33 this season, this has no thought for the future #itfc — Jack Day (@J4CK_D4Y) January 31, 2022

Disappointed very talented player and sadly he has been given chance to play in his preferred system get matete in then move would make sense — rob (@robpooley1) January 31, 2022

Good move for all. When everyones fit, where would he fit in a KM team? Do you drop Celina, Chappers or Aluko so he could play in the 10 role or drop Morsy or Evans so he plays in the 8/6 role. For me, he's behind them all. Good luck to him #itfc https://t.co/qFJ9CQ7g6a — Black Country Tractor Boy (@YamYamKally) January 31, 2022

Never played in his best position, never got the best out of him, didn’t contribute anything like the same amount of goals and assists as last season for MK. Several injuries. Might as well recoup some cash and use it for another player who better fits McKenna’s plans. — G (@MrMcBear) January 31, 2022

Good player, but hasn't performed when he has played even out of his favoured position. But would argue, Chaplin, Aluko and Celina are all better in the no.10. Plus if we play 2 up front, we wouldn't even have a no.10. If as reported, we've made a small profit, good business. — Kevin Mays (@mayskev) January 31, 2022

One that could haunt us on final day! Technically one of the best players in squad but never played a system he could thrive in. Shame we didn't see him in the 3-5-2. — Sam Bishop (@bish25) January 31, 2022

Big mistake. Can’t believe he went to a league 1 rival too. No doubt we will regret this — Rhys Curtis (@RhysCurtis14) January 31, 2022

Good move, unless we change our formation. Lets invest in a solid Championship CM, we are too light when we have Morsy out. — Matt (@Mattipswich) January 31, 2022

New approach. Squad is fluid not fixed for long periods, trading was always part of where we are heading and helps keep thing fresh. Squad obviously wasn’t perfect on first 19. Fwiw I like Fraser. — Mark Dubya (@dubya_mark) January 31, 2022

Worst decision Gamechanger had made, in my opinion. — Jack Todd (@JackTodd93) January 31, 2022

Disappointing as I don't think he was used in a way to get the best out of him. The biggest concern is selling him to a divisional rival. — Alex Pryke (@alexpryke) January 31, 2022

Awful decision. He'll rip up the league now just wait and see. Whilst its not strengthening a direct rival this season, they surely will be next season. If he was given a run in his proper role, he'd have champ clubs all over him. — FPL_Sw1tch (@fpl_sw1tch) January 31, 2022

Think we have to back the manager on this. Good player but well down the pecking order in an area where we have plenty of options. If the fee gets reinvested in other areas it makes sense — Phil Kerridge (@KerridgePhil) January 31, 2022

Awful decision, judging his performances from games played under a manager who a lot of you wanted gone, and who played him in the wrong position a lot of the time. We havent seen him under McKenna, and to me he looks like he would suit McKenna’s style of patient build up play — Luke (@lukewoodzy) January 31, 2022

Just not suited to a possession based high tempo system. That midfield is a exhausting place to be behind the forwards so perhaps jut not ideal for him and best we shake hands and go our separate ways. KM will have this covered and he needs to build his own side. — Alex Hare (@AlexHarePhoto) January 31, 2022

Awful decision, best no 10 in L1 for two seasons and we played him out of position



Will come back to bite us — Chris Peach🌲 (@ChrisPitfc) January 31, 2022

I like Fraser but if the manager doesn't or he doesn't fit in with what KM wants to do then it's best to move him on and get someone in who will play. I wish Scott all the best at Charlton. — Andrew Roberts (@Andrew23041962) January 31, 2022



