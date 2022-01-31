Video
Good move or bad decision? What Town fans are saying about selling Fraser
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to news that the Blues have sold midfielder Scott Fraser to League One rivals Charlton - here's a taste of what they're saying...
Fraser only arrived in the summer as part of Paul Cook's total overhaul of the Town playing squad, but has been sold to Charlton for an undisclosed fee thought to be in the region of £500,000, a small profit on what the Blues paid MK Dons for him.
He departs having featured 20 times for Town, scoring once. His last appearance was in Town's terrible 2-0 defeat at Barrow in December, a game in which he was substituted at half-time.
But he is undoubtedly a good player, who just never really found a position at Town - having come in as the consensus best No.10 in the third tier, he barely played there and was instead featured all over the pitch, mainly wide left but also in a deep midfield role.
Here's what fans are saying about his departure....