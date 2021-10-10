'We should be putting teams away' - Fraser on where Town must improve

Published: 10:00 AM October 10, 2021

Scott Fraser wants to see his Ipswich Town side ‘bring it all together’ after showing glimpses of what they’re all about so far this season.

The Blues moved up to 14th in the League One table following yesterday’s 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury but, speaking after the game, manager Paul Cook admitted he wasn’t particularly happy with his side’s display. The Town boss declared his side to be ‘a long way off from where they want to be’.

Fraser agreed with that assessment, admitting it’s time for Ipswich to produce the full package on a regular basis as they bid to continue their climb up the table.

He said: "It’s probably mixed emotions because we’re happy to get three points but we know we need to be a lot better if we’re going to achieve things this season.

“For the first 20 or 25 minutes I thought we were brilliant but then we need to kick on. We have swung back into habits from the start of the season when we let teams back into the game and we really shouldn’t be doing that.

“I don’t feel like it’s a confidence thing because we have a very good squad and 11 good players on the pitch and, no disrespect to Shrewsbury, we should be putting teams away when we start games like we did.

“That’s the progression we need to make.”

The Scot continued: “We’re 11 games in and we can only talk about gelling for so long.

“It’s tough. I’d not played with any of the boys here before, it’s only Lee Evans and Samy (Morsy) who have played together before, so you need to learn about how everyone plays. They’re learning me and I’m learning them.

“We’ve seen a glimpse of what we want to be and what we can be, so it’s about bringing that all together.”

Fraser praised striker Macauley Bonne, who once again came up trumps as his ninth goal of the campaign secured victory.

“He’s not bad scoring goals, is he?” Fraser joked. “He’s always in that position to score.

Scott Fraser is show the yellow card by referee Will Finnie after going down in the penalty area. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

“Maybe he doesn’t get involved in the link-up play as much but it helps us in a way because he stretches the game and leaves the three behind space to get on the ball and try and create.”

When asked if he deserved a late penalty, rather than the yellow card he received after being adjudged to have dived under pressure from David Davis, Fraser said: “Yeah, yeah. I spoke to the referee and he said it seemed ‘soft’. I don’t know how a penalty can be soft, it’s either a penalty or it’s not.”