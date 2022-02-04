'I never really got the chance' - Fraser reflects on short Town stint

Scott Fraser has been reflecting on his short stint at Ipswich Town following a deadline day move to Charlton Athletic.

The midfielder arrived at Portman last summer with a reputation of being one of League One's best players after scoring 30 goals and providing 25 assists over a three year spell playing for Burton and MK Dons.

He rarely got the chance to operate in his favoured central attacking role under Paul Cook though and, following just 14 league starts, new manager Kieran McKenna opted to cash in on a player who was 'desperate to go'.

"Never at any point was I thinking I was going to go there and be played out on the left wing,” Fraser told the South London Press.

“With the numbers I’d achieved over the last few seasons I’d done that playing centrally – whether that was as a number eight or a left-sided number 10.

“I never achieved them by playing out wide. It’s similar to asking a winger to play as a number 10 – the skillset is not the same in any way.

Scott Fraser's last appearance for Ipswich Town came on the left of midfield in a 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Barrow. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“I never really got the chance. The chats I had before were that I was going to a big club and you’re going to be the one that is going to help us, very much, get to the Championship. It never worked out like that. That’s football sometimes.”

Fraser says falling further away from a Scottish international call-up was another part of his desire for a fresh start.

“That again was one of the biggest frustrations of the Ipswich situation,” he said. “I was told the season before that I was close and they (Scotland) were more aware of me than ever which, for a player in League One, speaks volumes.

“They told me I had to be playing at a higher standard on a regular basis in front of big crowds.

“I had that opportunity, in my head, at Ipswich. Now I’ve got the chance again at Charlton to play for a massive club in front of great fans – really kicking on, in terms of me and the club going up to the Championship, has got to be the aim to help all of us.

“Once a manager and whole club show that much faith to go and pay the money – and give me a long contract – it shows how much they wanted me."

Scott Fraser has signed for Charlton Athletic on a contract that runs until 2025. - Credit: CAFC

On feeling like he will fit in at Charlton under manager Johnnie Jackson, Fraser added: "Watching the game on Monday (a 2-1 win at Portsmouth) I was seeing positions I could get into.

“I was thinking ‘I wish the deal had got done earlier so I could get on the pitch’. It was a game I would’ve loved. We got a fantastic result. I’m sure when I get in the team I’ll enjoy it.

“I’ve got a Twitter account but I don’t really use it. Tracey (Leaburn), our player liaison, was telling me she can’t quite remember a reception like I got on social media.

“I thank the fans for that. To make my debut in front of them on Saturday (against AFC Wimbledon) is something I’m really looking forward to. Hopefully we can nick a result.

“This should be a Championship club. They had a slow start to the season but since the gaffer came in they have really picked up. We need to get some positive momentum which we can finish off this season and also take into the next one.”