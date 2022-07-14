Ex-Town keeper joins the rebuild at League One rivals

News

Former Ipswich Town keeper Scott Loach has joined League One rivals Derby County - Credit: Derby County

Former Ipswich Town keeper Scott Loach has joined the rebuild at League One rivals Derby County.

Loach, now 34, has signed a one-year deal at the Rams, who are finally under new ownership and undergoing a rapid summer transformation after being in administration, getting relegated, then losing boss Wayne Rooney and many of their top players.

The Town fan, who came through the Blues academy and played at Portman Road between 2012 and 2014, spent last season at National League Chesterfield, now managed by ex-Ipswich boss Paul Cook.

Loach has had a much travelled career since leaving Town, playing for the likes of Notts County, Barnet, Hartlepool, Peterborough, York, and Yeovil.

Scott Loach, pictured after signing for Ipswich Town in 2012. Photo: Archant

He figures to add depth to the Rams' goalkeeping unit, which lost starter Kelle Roos to Aberdeen earlier this summer.

The Rams have also seen ex-Town loan star Tom Lawrence, the club's captain and leading scorer, depart for Rangers.

Now managed by former Town loanee Liam Rosenior, the Rams have also signed former Town talents David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane this summer.

Striker James Collins also arrived yesterday, having left Championship Cardiff City.

The Rams start their League One season at home to Oxford United on July 30. They visit Portman Road on October 22, before Town head to Pride Park on April 1 next year.