Ed Sheeran factor sees Ipswich Town hit record shirt sales

Published: 12:00 PM June 30, 2021

Global superstar Ed Sheeran says he really hopes his music fans go out and buy an Ipswich Town shirt this summer.

Suffolk boy Sheeran - who has close to 33 million followers on Instagram - has sponsored the Blues' home and away kits for the 2021/22 season.

Having taken a lengthy break following his record breaking Divide tour, the 30-year-old is very much back in the public eye. He debuted his new single 'Bad Habits' at a Portman Road gig that was streamed to hundreds of thousands on Tik Tok last Friday, has appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden in America this week and was sat alongside David Beckham at Wembley yesterday as England beat Germany in Euro 2020.

The logo that appears on Town's new kits has the symbols for plus, minus, equals, divide and multiply above the word 'TOUR', with Sheeran's first three albums having been called plus, multiply and divide.

Speaking on national radio station KISS last week, Sheeran revealed his new album will be out 'in the autumn' and that its title is 'on the Ipswich Town kit I've sponsored'.

KISS breakfast presenter Jordan Banjo replied: "OK, there you go! Suddenly Ipswich Town gets four million supporters over night - that's what's going to happen right now!"

Sheeran says: "I hope so, I hope so - I really hope so. I really hope people buy the shirts, man."

Ipswich Town, who are set to release their new away kit in 'mid-July', have already reported record numbers of pre-orders for the new home kit that adorns Sheeran's logo.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the club shop account wrote: "We'll be working as quickly as possible to dispatch pre-orders from the end of this week. Please bear with us though, we've had record numbers of pre-orders and it'll take us a few days to clear them all... Fear not, we'll do whatever it takes to get you all your shirts ASAP."



