Physical test, demons to banish and Freddie's Hillsborough history...

Ipswich Town take on Sheffield Wednesday, at Hillsborough, this afternoon. STUART WATSON previews the action.

SO FAR, SO GOOD

Top on goal difference, unbeaten in eight, 20 points from a possible 24... the start to this season couldn't have gone much better for Ipswich Town.

We've been here before, of course, in both 2019/20 and 2020/21 - and we know what happened next.

As I keep saying though, it *feels* different this time around. On and off the pitch, the foundations look much more solid.

When Ipswich won 1-0 at Fleetwood back in October 2019, manager Joey Barton questioned whether there was enough substance behind the Blues' burst out of the blocks. He was ultimately proven correct. This week, after his Bristol Rovers team were seen off 2-0 at Portman Road, he admitted Town had 'showed why they are everyone’s tip for promotion'.

Various progress boxes have been ticked in recent weeks. Be more ruthless against newly-promoted sides - check (Forest Green and Bristol Rovers). Dig in and ground out results on the road against physical opposition - check (Burton and Accrington).

Heads, as well as hearts, can be excited.

CRUNCH TIME

All that said, there is still understandably a nagging doubt in the backs of many supporters' minds.

After more than a decade of false dawns, cynicism is understandably deep-rooted and difficult to fully shake off.

A little voice whispers 'look at who we've played so far' (five of the six wins have come against teams currently in the bottom seven).

It irritant would then highlight Town's abysmal record against the division's better better teams over the previous three seasons (v final top 6: P35 W6 D13 L16, v final top 8: P47 W7 D18 L22, v teams that finished above: P54 W9 D21 L24).

That irritating little devil on the shoulder is getting quieter though. And it could be flicked away completely if another major progress box - can Ipswich beat the division's top sides? - is emphatically ticked over the coming 15 days.

Today, Ipswich face pre-season title favourites Sheffield Wednesday, at Hillsborough. They sit fourth.

Next Sunday, the Blues are scheduled to take on Plymouth, at Home Park, in a televised lunchtime fixture. They currently sit third.

The following Saturday, Town host Portsmouth. They are second on the same points as Town.

OWLS' MIXED START

Sheffield Wednesday finished last season like a train, winning 15 of their final 22 games to finish fourth before losing to Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

Since then, you'd have to say an already impressive squad has been upgraded.

Joe Wildsmith, Sam Hutchinson, Massimo Luongo, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Saido Berahino may have departed, but in has come David Stockdale, Michael Ihiekwe, Mark McGuinness, Reece James, Will Vaulks, Tyreeq Bakinson, Michael Smith, Mallik Wilks and Alex Mighten.

In midfield magician Barry Bannan, the Owls have, in my opinion, the third-tier's best player. It's a squad packed a wealth of Championship experience and promotion know-how.

The pressure is on manager Darren Moore to find the right formula. Eight games in and it looks, from the outside at least, like he's still searching for that.

Yes, they've beaten MK Dons, Charlton, Bolton, Forest Green and Morecambe, but they've also dropped points against Portsmouth, Peterborough and Barnsley.

A 2-0 home loss to the latter, in a South Yorkshire derby, prompted some soul-searching. The system switched from 3-5-2 to 4-2-2-2 for Tuesday night's midweek trip to Morecambe in order to accommodate fit-again striker Smith and deadline day signing Mighten, a livewire attacker on loan from Nottingham Forest. Wednesday had 29 shots on goal at the Mazuma Stadium and, eventually, sealed the win thanks to three late goals (two coming from corners).

Will that be enough for them to rediscover their moji in front of a big home crowd? Or could the atmosphere get edgy? We'll see.

PHYSICAL TEST

There's probably only one real question mark when it comes to the Town team - who replaces Cameron Burgess in defence?

The centre-back requires surgery to facial fractures after being caught by a knee when executing a thunderous slide tackle in midweek. It's a cruel blow for a player who, having had to bide his time, was hitting top form.

It's also bad timing for Town losing their most dominant player in the air.

“They have outstanding set-piece delivery through Barry Bannan and they have a very high number of 6ft plus players who are good at attacking balls in the air," said McKenna.

“We know that physically this is a big challenge. The physical stature of Sheffield Wednesday is a really big point for them. They have an advantage, in that respect, over every team in the league.

“But we have a different type of athleticism in our group and we have to use that and make it the type of game that will stand out in."

Dominic Ball was the man who replaced Burgess for the latter stages against Bristol Rovers, but that was only because both George Edmundson and Richard Keogh hadn't been included on an attack-heavy bench. You'd imagine one of the latter two will step in for this game.

I'll also chuck in a wildcard option... Greg Leigh. He's looked really good as Leif Davis' left-sided understudy so far this season and made a real impact off the bench in midweek. The 27-year-old has played in a back three before and his aerial strength might be needed.

EX-BLUES

Sheffield Wednesday's squad contains four ex-Town players.

Let's start with the most recent - Tyreeq Bakinson. The 23-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with the Blues, scoring two goals in 14 starts and two sub appearances. My summary would be that he made the difficult things look easy, but could also make the simple look hard. Ultimately, Kieran McKenna opted not to take up the option to buy clause in his loan. That left the Owls to swoop and sign him for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City.

By all accounts, he's made a good early impression on Wednesday fans. He faces serious competition for a midfield spot though.

In goal, Wednesday have former Town loanee David Stockdale (18 appearances in 2011). He looks to have had a few wobbles playing the 'sweeper keeper' role.

Defensive options include towering duo Mark McGuinness and Dominic Iorfa. McGuinness spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Town from Arsenal. He subsequently signed for Cardiff but is back on loan in League One. Iorfa, who was on loan at Ipswich from Wolves in 2017/18, is now in his fourth season with the Owls.

FREDDIE LIKES HILLSBOROUGH

Freddie Ladapo is still waiting for his first league goal for Ipswich Town. Could today be the day? He has history at Hillsborough.

Twice he scored important goals there playing for Rotherham in a South Yorkshire derby.

He scored a 90th minute winner in March 2021 and also opened the scoring in a 2-0 victory back in February this year.