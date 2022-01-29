How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Tyreeq Bakinson tries to get to the ball at Hillsborough. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Was beaten early as Marvin Johnson found space to finish, back across his goal, but produced two good saves at the end of the first half to deny Florian Kamberi and Sam Hutchinson. Clawed Barry Bannan’s effort out in the second period, on what was a good personal showing on a poor afternoon for his team. 7

Janoi Donacien

Turned to see Johnson finish back across goal early on, as he stuck with his man inside to deal with a cross across the box during a first-half where he had some decent defensive moments. His team, though, conceded a succession of chances. Switched to right-back as Town finished the game with a back four. 5

Luke Woolfenden

Started the game really well, winning every 50/50 ball he contested, but as the half went on the Ipswich defence got dragged around more and more. The academy graduate was beaten to a contested ball by Kamberi before half-time, before Walton saved, and was part of a defence which continued to give up chances. He was one of Town’s better performers, though and also had a good attacking run in the closing stages. 6

George Edmundson on the ball at Hillsborough. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

George Edmundson

The skipper lost possession for the opening goal of the game as Massimo Luongo won the ball back with a big tackle on the touchline. And he continued to have a few difficult moments as the half went on. The former Rangers man has had an excellent season so far, but his imperious form seems to have dropped off a little of late. 4

Wes Burns

Tuesday’s match-winner wasn’t able to produce this afternoon, as the Blues drew a blank. Lost his man for the only goal, as Johnson stormed past him, into the box, to finish. He looked to switch off there. Like the rest of his side, was inconsistent in attack, too. 4

New signing Dominic Thompson at Hillsborough. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Dominic Thompson

In for a debut after just one training session with his new team-mates and had some good moments and some tough ones as well. Tried to get up and down the left flank but wasn’t able to do it as often as Ipswich sides have managed to of late, while allowing crosses into the box from his side. 5

Idris El Mizouni

A surprise return to the starting XI for a player who could potentially be moving out on loan before the transfer deadline. He showed glimpses of what he can do but the Ipswich midfield lacked thrust and tempo throughout. The youngster was replaced midway through the second period. 4

Tyreeq Bakinson

The Bristol City loanee was making his second start for his new club and, while also showing flashes of what he is about with off-the-cuff, one-touch passing, he wasn’t able to do it anywhere near enough. He had a shot blocked at the start of a second period which also included some odd decisions in defence and occasions when he was brushed off the ball far too easily. He suffered cramp towards the end. 4

Bersant Celina skips over a lunging challenge from Jordan Storey at Hillsborough. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Bersant Celina

Celina had some moments in this game where he looked like he could potentially make something happen but they happened far too rarely. The right intentions are always there, but his execution isn’t, necessarily. 4

Conor Chaplin

Another of the three attacking changes made by McKenna for this game, the former Barnsley man was busy but not able to get on the ball and make meaningful impacts in important areas. Was guilty of losing the ball on occasions, seeing attacks break down as a result. 4

Macauley Bonne

Back in the side from the start but, while there were some decent touches and attempts to spin his man, the ball came bouncing back too often and he was caught offside on a few occasions too. Not one of his better afternoons. 4

Macauley Bonne with a flick on at Hillsborough. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood (for El Mizouni, 70)

Come on to try and ruffle a few feathers and did that to an extent, putting himself about and looking to make something happen. Headed over top from Celina’s corner, but that’s as good as it got in terms of sights of goal. 5

Sone Aluko (for Chaplin, 70)

We’ve seen Aluko put in some excellent displays so far this season but he wasn’t able to produce one here, with little of what he tried coming off. 4

Joe Pigott (for Bonne, 79)

On for the final few minutes of this game but wasn’t able to make an impact on it. n/a