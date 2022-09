Match reaction

Kayden Jackson is dumped onto the pitch-side track by Dominic Iorfa at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday drew 2-2 at Hillsborough on Saturday.

But there are claims Wednesday's late equaliser from Michael Smith was offside. Here are the highlights.

And here is what Town fans thought of the game.

Also, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson gave their thoughts.