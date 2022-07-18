League One rivals linked to Bakinson

One of Ipswich Town's major League One rivals are reportedly in talks to sign former Ipswich Town loanee Tyreeq Bakinson.

Bakinson scored two goals in 14 starts and three sub appearances for the Blues when on loan from Championship club Bristol City during the second half of last season.

Town boss Kieran McKenna opted not to take up the option to sign clause in the 23-year-old midfielder's contract though and he returned to the Robins facing an uncertain future given manager Nigel Pearson's previous comments.

The Bristol Post reports that Bakinson, who has spent pre-season training with the Under-23s, is now in talks to join Sheffield Wednesday.

Following a strong finish to last season, Darren Moore's men are the current bookies' favourites to win League One this coming season, just ahead of Ipswich.

Bakinson would join an Owls squad that already has Will Vaulks (recently signed from Cardiff), Barry Bannan, George Byers and Dennis Adeniran as central midfield options.

Ipswich have signed Dominic Ball on a free transfer from QPR this summer to compete with Sam Morsy and Lee Evans in midfield, with back-from-loan Rekeem Harper, plus homegrown players Cameron Humphreys and Idris El Mizouni also options.

Speaking after his team's opening pre-season game last month, McKenna said of Bakinson: "I think there’s still time on that option that we have, so we’ve not had discussions yet with Tyreeq or with Bristol City as I’m aware o

“That’s a position between ourselves and Tyreeq and his representatives. That’s, as far as I know, not a formal position from our club yet. We’ll have those discussions up until the deadline that I believe is in place.”