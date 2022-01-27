McKenna will make late calls in two positions ahead of Wednesday trip

Kieran McKenna will have late decisions to make when he picks his team to face Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Town boss will need to make a change at left wing-back, with Kane Vincent-Young suspended after picking up a late red card at Wimbledon, while Lee Evans will be pushing for a midfield return after missing the last two games with a groin problem.

Matt Penney and Hayden Coulson are potential left-sided options, having returned to training after injuries of their own, while Kyle Edwards could also potentially play in that role.

“That’s going to be a late decision because there are a few things that can change, with injuries or otherwise,” McKenna said of his left side. “We’ll make that call after training (on Friday).

“We’ve had a good session on the grass (on Thursday) so we’ll keep our options open. We have good options in that position, with different dynamics we can play on that side of the pitch.

“We’ll try and pick the one that’s right for Saturday.”

Coulson hasn’t featured for Town since suffering a thigh injury at Wycombe at the start of November but he, along with Penney, are now back in training and could be considered. Penney suffered a knock to his knee at Bolton a fortnight ago.

In midfield, Town will again be without skipper Sam Morsy, who will serve the second of his four-game ban, but regular partner Evans is now back training with the club’s fitness staff ahead of a potential return to match action.

Lee Evans has missed the last two games with a groin injury - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Scott Fraser is also back in training, having yet to feature under new boss McKenna, while Vaclav Hladky can take his place on the bench once again after recovering from illness.

McKenna was also asked about Jon Nolan, who hasn’t played for Town in more than a year, due to a succession of injuries.

“He’s probably still a little bit away from contending to start games,” McKenna said of the former Shrewsbury man. “He’s back in the training group.

“When you’ve been out for a good amount of time, you can often get some other little issues and niggles on the side. That’s stalled him at times over recent periods, I believe.

Jon Nolan hasn't played for Ipswich Town in more than a year - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

“Thankfully, his major injury that he had has much improved, no big long-term issues there hopefully. Now it’s just about getting a rhythm in training, which is obviously a challenge when you’ve had a long injury and a long time out.

“At the moment, he’s just trying to get a consistent run and rhythm of training, build that resilience up to be able to be out there competing every day and he’s getting through that at the moment and getting closer and if he can keep doing that he can obviously start to contend for minutes, but at the moment he’s still a bit away from that.”