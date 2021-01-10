'We caused them a lot of problems' - Swindon boss Sheridan reacts to Robins' first win in seven games

Published: 3:00 PM January 10, 2021 Updated: 3:09 PM January 10, 2021

Swindon boss John Sheridan, well pleased with his side's win at Ipswich - Credit: PA

Swindon Town eased their relegation problems by taking all three points at Portman Road on Saturday.

And it left manager John Sheridan admitting he was “well chuffed” after watching his side beat Ipswich Town 3-2.

Swindon's Scott Twine is congratulated on his stunning strike. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Two goals from Diallang Jaiyesimi and a wonder strike from Scott Twine ensured the Robins beat the Tractor Boys for the first time since 1991 while notching Swindon’s first win in seven games.

Reacting to an enthralling win at Portman Road, Sheridan told the Swindon Advertiser: “I thought we deserved to win the game. We played some good stuff, and we scored some excellent goals.

Mark McGuinness with his hands on his had at the final whistle. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“I think the main thing is, it’s not about the performance at this moment in time because of where we are in the league, it’s about picking points up from each game.

“So to come to a place like Ipswich and go home with three points, I’m well chuffed.”

Swindon looked in little danger throughout the first half and took a one-goal lead into the break.

A battling start to the second half was undone after Jaiyesimi gave the ball away cheaply, but the former Norwich man responded positively to score the winner.

Keen to share praise all around his team, Sheridan said: “It was a good performance from the players, they all put a good shift in, and we played some really good stuff at times.

“They (Ipswich) are a hard team to break down, they’re a solid outfit, but I feel as though we caused them a lot of problems and we scored some really good goals.

“The first goal was an excellent team goal, and the strike from Twine was quality. To go home with something was the most important thing.”