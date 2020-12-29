SEVEN League One games are off tonight - so is it time to suspend the season?

Poll

Published: 12:00 PM December 29, 2020

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has suggested that a circuit-breaker suspension of the season could be useful - Credit: Archant

Tonight's League One schedule has been decimated by coronavirus, with seven of the 12 matches postponed because of outbreaks at clubs.

Ipswich Town's trip to AFC Wimbledon is off, of course, while Peterborough's home clash with Charlton, Sunderland's trip to Accrington, Bristol Rovers' home match with Pompey and Fleetwood's tussle with Doncaster are all postponed.

Hull City's home date with Lincoln and Crewe's road trip to Rochdale complete the slate of games hit by Covid-19.

Ipswich Town physio Matt Byard, right, has called for the League One season to be suspended - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Already, there are two more games set for Saturday which are off - Peterborough v Doncaster and Rochdale v MK Dons - while Town's trip to Fleetwood is also in doubt.

The EFL remain steadfast in wanting to avoid a suspension, but calls are getting louder.

Town boss Paul Lambert and physio Matt Byard both suggested a 'circuit breaker' would be a good idea last week.

Byard, speaking after the outbreak of the new strain of Covid at Town last week, said: “I know the EFL are looking at bringing in extra measures, with maybe more testing for example.

"I have always supported routine testing to secure a return to playing programme. Personally, with so many clubs affected by this presently and this new strain development, football may benefit from a ‘circuit breaker’ before a return to playing securely.”

But Blackpool boss Neil Critchley - whose club have also been hit by the virus - said he wanted the season to continue.

“My preference, like most people, would be to keep football going," he told the Blackpool Gazette.

"We’ve gone from pre-season until now and there have been some incidents around the country of games being called off, but generally the season is flowing.

“I don’t think anyone would want the season to stop but we’re in the midst of a pandemic and it’s very hard to predict."