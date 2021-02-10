Vote: Is it time for Evans to sack Town boss Lambert?

Poll

Published: 12:30 PM February 10, 2021

Paul Lambert at Peterborough last night. His Ipswich Town side sit in 11th spot in League One, an historic low - Credit: Pagepix Limited

The future of under-fire Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is once again being hotly-discussed after another defeat to a promotion rival last night - and we want to know if you still believe in the Blues' manager.

Lambert guided Town to an 11th place finish in League One last season on PPG after the campaign was cut short by Covid-19, but now his side are back in that lowly spot under their own steam.

Mark McGuinness is really disappointed win the final whistle at Peterborough. Picture Pagepix Ltd - Credit: Pagepix Limited

After a strong start to the season, the Blues have slid backwards, struggling to score goals and again showing a total inability to beat the top sides in the division - last night's 2-1 defeat at Peterborough means they've taken zero points from their nine games against the top seven in League One so far this campaign.

We've called for Lambert to be sacked already, but how do you feel about things?

One could argue that Town are still very much in touch with the top six, four points back and with games in hand, while the January loan signings and star players returning from injury should make a big difference.

But we have yet to see any real signs of the 'green shoots of recovery' which owner Marcus Evans believes are sprouting at Portman Road under the Scotsman.

So, should Evans act now? Vote here...