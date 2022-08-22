Fuller Flavour: The stats which show the McKenna effect at Town

Columnist

My week out of the country saw two excellent league wins. I thought that I should stay away for longer if that is what happens. But, after coming home, we then continued our winning run against Shrewsbury.

Being abroad, I had every intention of taking advantage of watching a live stream of our game against MK Dons. I laid on a sunbed on a scorching beach listening to Radio Suffolk’s Life’s a Pitch, and then enjoyed some time in a lukewarm Mediterranean sea.

Time got the better of me and it was 3.05pm when I returned to settle down to watch the game. Alas, I was too late to buy, but was able to enjoy Stuart Watson and Andy Warren’s Twitter updates. My disappointment at not watching the game soon turned to joy as I saw Wes Burns had put us 1-0 ahead.

I could sense that we were playing well and cheered each of our next two goals. Town usually win league games when I am not present and this was no exception.

I spent the last few days of my holiday sporting Town colours. I do not do that much these days. But I strutted around feeling on top of the world as Town were top of the league. I know, I know, early days and all that. But even so.

La Pineda does not usually see many English people when I have been there. Other football colours I saw on display were often those of foreign clubs. But I got several looks that us football fans cannot help giving when trying to identify another club’s shirt.

Town fans enjoy the scoreline at Shrewsbury - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

It could have been the Ed Sheeran logo that firstly caught the eye of those gawping in my direction. Then again, our badge is easily identifiable among the more knowledgeable European football fans.

Then came the win at Burton. That match saw additional qualities that were absent last season to help us get through the game. And a bit of luck of course. Top teams make their own luck though. We rode ours and then a clinical goal from Marcus Harness was enough to bring home three more points.

Keeping track of the games as they happened was all a far cry to my early years of travelling abroad. No mobile phones back then. You had to wait until you got hold of an English paper to find out how your team got on. Even then, the papers would be a day late. The unbeaten run and a third consecutive win made for the perfect end to the holiday.

The only football shirt I saw in the departure lounge of Reus airport was unbelievably Town’s current home shirt. I was wearing a Town training top.

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The stars aligned, me and this other guy caught each other’s eyes, offered a cursory smile and a nod of the head to one another. Two Town fans proudly sporting our colours on foreign soil.

That moment could only exist between fans of smaller clubs. I doubt two Manchester United fans, for example, would have afforded the same affection.

We then moved onto Shrewsbury Town. A trip to Salop always reminds me of two poor FA Cup results at their old Gay Meadow ground in consecutive seasons in 1981 and 1982. A 0-0 draw followed by a 2-1 defeat were two results in the Sir Bobby Robson era that went against the grain of our general success under Robson in the competition.

Five changes made, and whilst keeping a settled XI for continuity is often key to success, I like the fact that Kieran McKenna is keeping as many players as possible happy and the starting line-ups fresh.

Leif Davis applauds the fans after the win at Shrewsbury Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

And it worked out so well. Two wins without last season’s talisman Wes Burns quashes any doubts about how we can cope without him.

As for some of the stats for McKenna since he joined us, how about these.... 15 wins in 28 league games – 13 of those to nil, and only two goals conceded in those wins.

Add in 16 clean sheets, winning the first three away games of a season for the first time ever, and yes, Kieran is most definitely at the wheel. I cannot wait to be back at Portman Road on Saturday.