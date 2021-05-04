Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in the 0-0 draw at Shrewsbury

Published: 9:41 PM May 4, 2021 Updated: 10:31 PM May 4, 2021

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with Shrewsbury Town this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

David Cornell

Needed to make two good saves in the first half, firstly from Shaun Whalley and then from Tom Bloxham, before making another excellent save from Dave Edwards in the second period. He has recovered well from a poor error at Swindon on Saturday. 7

Kane Vincent-Young

Some bright moments at both end of the field for the full-back as he continues his return from injury, with his battle with Nathanael Ogbeta an absorbing one. Worryingly, his game ended with lengthy treatment for what looked like a shoulder injury. Hopefully the injury isn’t too bad. The summer and then a full pre-season ahead of the new campaign is going to be massive for the former Colchester United man. 6

Luke Woolfenden

A very solid display from the academy graduate – perhaps his best of what has been, in his own words, an ‘average’ season. He was calm and assured throughout, making some important interceptions and reading the game well. He certainly has a role under Cook. 8

Mark McGuinness shadows his man at Shrewsbury Town. - Credit: Pagepix Limited

Mark McGuinness

A decent display from the Arsenal loanee who battled away throughout and never looked overly flustered by the Shrewsbury attack. He didn’t have the eye-catching moments of Woolfenden but was certainly solid enough. 7

Myles Kenlock

On what was the academy product’s 100th Town appearance, his most notable contribution was a timely run back into his own box to stop Shaun Whalley from threatening. He avoided penalty appeals during that incident and brought some real energy to the left flank. 7

Flynn Downes

Plenty of fire in the belly of the midfielder in this one who had a few good moments breaking forward and looking to drive his side. The hope must be that Cook can make the midfielder tick as we know he can next season, as long as he’s still at the club come August. 7

Andre Dozzell in action at Shrewsbury Town. - Credit: Pagepix Limited

Andre Dozzell

Saw plenty of the ball in this game, showing his passing range and playing with drive through the middle of the pitch, and looking to make his side tick. You get the sense Cook would like him to play a little higher at times but he did a good job of moving his side around the field. 7

Gwion Edwards

A mixed bag from the Welshman, who played noticeably more narrow than usual in this game. On the one hand, he brought drive and energy on the left flank between the two boxes. On the other, he didn’t have the final product when it mattered. 6

Armando Dobra

A second-successive start for the youngster who was by far Town’s most watchable player as he opened up opportunities for his side with quick feet, clever control and bright ideas. They continued throughout the 90 minutes. He’s playing his way into a real role next season. 8

Troy Parrott stretches for the ball at Shrewsbury Town. - Credit: Pagepix Limited

Troy Parrott

Worked hard throughout, testing the keeper from range in the first-half and battling defenders, but looked frustrated at times with inconsistent refereeing. Had a few efforts from outside the box, testing the goalkeeper twice but missing the target with his best chance. 6

James Norwood

A second chance with the armband for the striker who, like Parrott, battled away throughout but didn’t always find the Tottenham loanee on the same page as him. Frustration, also related to the referee, boiled over as he was booked for kicking the ball out of the ground. Saw a good headed chance go missing after the break. 6

Oli Hawkins (for Vincent-Young, 90)

Was on the field for around five seconds following Vincent-Young's injury. n/a