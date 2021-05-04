News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Live

Matchday Live: Town head to Shrewsbury for final away game of season

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:00 PM May 4, 2021   
Ipswich Town face Shrewsbury Town in the penultimate match of their season tonight

Ipswich Town face Shrewsbury Town in the penultimate match of their season tonight - Credit: Pagepiz

Ipswich Town are in action against Shrewsbury Town this evening - kick-off 7pm.

Town's play-off hopes were ended on Saturday despite a 2-1 victory over Swindon Town, with only pride now to play for for Paul Cook's men.

Tonight's game sees them head to Shrewsbury for the second time this evening, with their first visit called off just an hour before kick-off due to frozen spots on the New Meadow pitch.

The Blues can finish as high as seventh or as low as 14th, depending on how results go over the last two games. Town's final match  is on Sunday at home to Fleetwood.

You can follow the action live right here.

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Manager Paul Cook celebrates the win over Swindon Town

'There will be no days off or big holidays' - Cook on 2-1 win at Swindon

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The government has revealed how many Covid-19 cases there were in the seven days leading up to Wedne

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases rise in East Suffolk

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood shields the ball at Swindon Town

Football

'It will shock a few people... but things get twisted' - Norwood on Town...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Work has started on a new 560-home estate on the edge of Felixstowe

East Suffolk Council

Work starts on 560-home estate - which could create 750 new jobs

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus