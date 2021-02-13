News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Ipswich Town game at Shrewsbury postponed less than an hour before kick-off



Andy Warren

Published: 2:14 PM February 13, 2021    Updated: 3:04 PM February 13, 2021
The Ipswich Town management team at Shrewsbury Town after the game was postponed.

The Ipswich Town management team at Shrewsbury Town after the game was postponed. - Credit: Pagepix Limited

Ipswich Town's game at Shrewsbury has been postponed less than an hour before it was due to kick off.

There were no concerns regarding the game overnight or on Saturday morning but, once the covers were removed at lunchtime, some areas of the pitch concerned the officials as temperatures remained below freezing and light snow began to fall.

After a long consultation between both sets of staff, club officials and the referee, the game was postponed a little after 2pm. The reason given was a 'frozen pitch'.

A new date and time for the contest is currently being discussed.

The next blank midweek is not until March 23, with discussions regarding the potential of playing on Sunday afternoon ultimately coming to nothing.

