Everything you need to know about Shrewsbury v Ipswich Town - how to watch live, betting, and form

Published: 7:00 PM February 12, 2021

Ipswich Town beat Shrewsbury 2-1 back in November, but it's a different team they'll be facing on Saturday - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town travel to in-form Shrewsbury Town tomorrow. Here's everything you need to know about the game...

When and where

Town will travel to the Montgomery Waters Meadow in Shrewsbury for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, February 13.

The game will be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, but will be available to stream live...

How to watch

As usual, you can pay to watch the match via Town's iFollow stream, for a price of £10.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, BBC Radio Suffolk will not be travelling to away fixtures until further notice.

The EFL have confirmed that it will not be possible to sync up the Radio Suffolk commentary to the iFollow stream as the lag would be too significant.

Supporters who are watching on iFollow Ipswich will have the option of listening to 'home commentary' provided by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire or the ambient/stadium sound which will be available under 'away commentary'. Fans can manually select which of the two options they prefer.

Audio passes with BBC Radio Suffolk's remote commentary will be available to purchase on iFollow Ipswich for £2.50.

Will Paul Lambert bring Luke Matheson back at Shrewsbury? - Credit: Photo: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Key storyline

The main talking point going into this game is likely to be what Paul Lambert does with the back four.

Having seen right back Luke Matheson play so well on his debut in the win over Blackpool last Saturday, and Myles Kenlock shine at left back for two games having been brought in from the cold, the Town boss shuffled the pack at Peterborough, replacing the youngsters with 35-year-old duo Luke Chambers and Stephen Ward.

Having lost that game, you'd think Lambert would bring Matheson and Kenlock back, while perhaps move Chambers inside to his natural position, and team him with either Luke Woolfenden or Mark McGuinness.

Match officials

The man in the middle will be Lee Swabey, who's taken charge of 20 League One, League Two, EFL Cup and EFL Trophy games this season, including Town's 3-0 home defeat to Hull back in November. He's handed out 49 yellow cards in those matches, but no red cards.

His assistants will be Darren Wilding and Simon Shaw, and the fourth official will be James Adcock.

Town are down in 11th in League One after the midweek defeat at Peterborough - Credit: Pagepix Limited

League positions

Town are back in 11th spot after defeat to Posh, four points off sixth-placed Charlton with two games in hand on them.

A win could take them up as high as seventh, while a defeat could see them drop to 12th - another new low for this famous old club.

Shrewsbury sit in 17th, but have really picked up after a dreadful start to the season which saw Steve Cotteril replace Sam Ricketts as boss in November. They have since earned 24 points from a possible 36, and beaten Sunderland and Peterborough in two of their last three games.

Form

Town have lost three of their last five, winning one and drawing the other.

Shrewsbury are in better form, having won three of their last five, including the aforementioned wins over Peterborough and Sunderland.

Betting

The Shrews are favourite to win the game, with the best odds available at 13/8, according to Oddschecker.

You can get 43/20 on the draw, or 11/5 on the Ipswich win.











