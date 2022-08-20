News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Match Report

Shrewsbury Town 0-3 Ipswich Town: Comfortable Blues win again

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 4:57 PM August 20, 2022
Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury.

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town looked comfortable throughout as they eased to a 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury to retain top spot in League One. 

Tyreece John-Jules, Conor Chaplin and Kayden Jackson scored the goals at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, with a strike in either half securing the points before Jackson's third in added time put the gloss on a routine victory.

John-Jules' first for Ipswich was an impressive solo effort, putting a cap on a first-half of Ipswich control, before Chaplin’s strike from the edge of the area made the game safe, seven minutes into the second period. 

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury.

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Shrewsbury offered little, leading to a feeling their only way back into the contest would be through an Ipswich mistake.  

But that was not forthcoming, with a third-successive clean sheet helping Town to four-successive victories in the league for the first time in nearly three years. 

Victory leaves Kieran McKenna’s Blues a point clear of second-placed Peterborough at the top of the table, heading into next weekend’s clash with Barnsley. 

McKenna made five changes to the side which beat Burton Albion 1-0 on Tuesday night, with a few surprises in the starting XI. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic Suffolk hotel and restaurant set for closure
  2. 2 West Suffolk pig farmer reluctantly decides to sell herd after torrid year
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: How Town's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury unfolded
  1. 4 Red Arrows set to soar over Suffolk this weekend
  2. 5 Suffolk cinemas at risk as Cineworld 'set to file for bankruptcy'
  3. 6 'Premier League club, that’s what they are'... Shrews boss on Town
  4. 7 Van driver punches man in the head in A12 road rage incident
  5. 8 Trees and grassland 'well alight' as fire breaks out in west Suffolk
  6. 9 Severe delays on A14 and Orwell Bridge after wheel falls off ambulance
  7. 10 Ex-Town defender wants to win League One title with Owls

Both full-backs were switched, with Kane Vincent-Young and Leif Davis coming into the side for Jackson and Greg Leigh, while Cameron Burgess replaced George Edmundson on the left of the back three. 

There were changes in the attacking unit, too, with Chaplin and John-Jules replacing Sone Aluko and Freddie Ladapo. All five players who dropped out of the starting XI began on the bench. 

Tyreece John-Jules gives thanks for his first half goal at Shrewsbury.

Tyreece John-Jules gives thanks for his first half goal at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The Blues were on the attack from the off, with John-Jules winning a corner which Lee Evans took, before Marcus Harness attacked at the near post and turned the ball behind.  

Town had real shouts for a penalty turned down on six minutes, when Vincent-Young connected with Morsy’s clever through-ball, took a nice touch away from goalkeeper Marko Marosi and was brought down from behind by the stretching leg of Tom Flanagan. Referee Neil Hair said no, though. 

Janoi Donacien couldn’t bring Davis’s cross-field ball under control, sparking momentary danger before the Blues were able to block Jordan Shipley’s shot, before a few more loose balls held Ipswich back. 

It was all soon forgotten, though, as John-Jules produced a moment of sublime quality to open his account for the Blues. 

He made it himself, winning the ball back calmly in midfield before dribbling towards goal, fainting inside and leaving Chey Dunkley on the floor, before rolling the ball past Marosi in the home goal. 

Town were comfortable throughout the remainder of the first half, without testing Marosi further, leaving a feeling that Shrewsbury’s only real route back into the game was through an Ipswich mistake. 

Kane Vincent-Young is on the end of a flying challenge early on at Shrewsbury but no penalty.

Kane Vincent-Young is on the end of a flying challenge early on at Shrewsbury but no penalty. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The Blues continued to dominate after the break and, within seven minutes of the restart, had the two-goal advantage they deserved and looked to have killed off the game. 

Chaplin scored it from a position we’ve become used to seeing the attacker convert from, as he moved Davis’s pull-back out from under his feet and swept home with his left foot to double the Ipswich advantage.  

Town soon threatened again, with Davis crossing and Vincent-Young putting over from inside the box, with his left foot, before a comfortable ending to the contest saw the Blues leave with the points as Shrewsbury failed to rally.

The closing stages weren’t without incident, as a few sloppy errors crept in to Town’s game, but Shrewsbury were not in a position to take advantage before Jackson stuck out a foot to turn into the back of the net, after Morsy's shot from the edge of the box had been cleared off the line.

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-2-1): Marosi; Pennington, Dunkley, Flanagan; Dacosta (Bowman 72), Leahy (cpt), Bayliss, Nurse; Pyke (Bloxham 72), Shipley; Udoh (Caton 72).  

Subs: Moore, Burgoyne, Craig, Barlow. 

Booked: Leahy (51).

Ipswich Town (3-4-2-1): Walton; Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess; Vincent-Young (Jackson 74), Evans, Morsy (cpt), Davis; Chaplin (Aluko 80), Harness (Edwards 80); John-Jules (Ladapo 74).

Subs: Hladky, Edmundson, Leigh.

Booked: Morsy (16).

Referee: Neil Hair.

Attendance: 6,556 (1,343 away).

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A road in Halstead has become flooded after extreme rainfall

Town centre road closed after becoming flooded in torrential rain

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town's Macauley Bonne during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture

Football | News

Ex-Town loanee Bonne looks set to depart QPR

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Sharlie Goddard , owner of Thorpeness Windmill is concerned about the impact plans to build a cottag

East Suffolk Council

Fears over impact of cottage plans on landmark Suffolk windmill

Dominic Bareham

person
This lorry carrying a mobile home was stopped on the A14 at Newmarket this morning

A14

Lorry carrying mobile home stopped on A14 in Suffolk for being too wide

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon