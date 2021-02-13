Matchday Live: Town could go seventh as Lambert's men travel to New Meadow

Live

Published: 12:00 PM February 13, 2021

Ipswich Town are in action at Shrewsbury this afternoon - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are in action against Shrewsbury Town this afternoon.

The Blues go into the game 11th in League One, six points clear of Shrewsbury who have improved in recent weeks to move up to 17th.

The League One table could look a little different for Ipswich Town come 5pm.

A win could move Lambert’s men up as high as seventh in the table, a point from the play-offs, while defeat could see them drop to 12th.

With Peterborough and Portsmouth not playing due to frozen pitches, Town’s game at Shrewsbury now serves as their game in hand on the two promotion chasers.

A win would close the gap to seven and six points respectively, with the sides having all played 26 games by the close of play today.

You can follow the game live with us right here.