Ipswich Town looking back to move forward as Blues bid to keep run going at Shrewsbury

Ipswich Town head to Shropshire this afternoon to take on Shrewsbury Town. Andy Warren takes a look ahead to the game.

One up

It’s pretty clear Kieran McKenna and his team are looking back to help them move forward.

At almost every stage this season, McKenna has referenced Ipswich’s performances from last season against their upcoming opponents, seemingly using it to set a target.

And, every time, his side have responded.

Last season, Ipswich lost 5-2 at home to Bolton. They drew 1-1 this year.

Town never managed victory against a promoted team last season in eight attempts, losing their first match at Cheltenham a year ago. They managed a win at the first attempt when beating Forest Green this season.

The Blues drew both games with MK Dons in 2021/22. They beat them 3-0 at Portman Road a week ago.

Ipswich lost 2-1 away at Burton, under Paul Cook’s management, last August. This August, they beat them 1-0.

Last season’s 11th-placed finish saw Ipswich finish 13 points shy of the play-offs, so there’s clearly work to do if the Blues are going to close that gap.

So far, so good. You could argue Town are already nine points up on their efforts from a year ago.

Town drew at Shrewsbury in April. Hopefully they can better that, too, and claim three points this afternoon.

Sliding scale

Ipswich have played in two games of extremes over the course of the last week.

They beat MK Dons 3-0 on Saturday, blowing their opposition away in a battle between two sides who want to possess the ball as much as they possibly can.

Then, on Tuesday, they withstood Burton’s aerial bombardment to beat a physical Brewers side, who put the ball on top of you at every opportunity.

So where on that scale do Burton fall?

Defender Janoi Donacien said: “Going on them in the past, they try and play up to a certain point and then they will be loading up the box. It’s just about us defending.

“We need to impose ourselves on them.”

Manager McKenna said of Shrewsbury: “I think they are a different team to Burton. I think they are a very well organised team and defensively very, very good.

“Their game against Derby on Tuesday night (0-0 draw) was a case in point. They are very solid in their defensive shape, have got a really experienced backline and in the summer added to one which had a really good defensive record in the second half of last season.

“They are coming off the back of two good results against two of the better teams in the division (beating Wycombe 2-1 and drawing with Derby) and they’ll be looking to make that a third on Saturday.

“I think they are a team that have a range of different attributes. They can play, they have some good footballers as well, but I think their defensive solidity when they are in their defensive shape is really good and it’s going to be a big challenge to break that down.”

It’s worth noting Steve Cotterill didn’t make a single substitution during his side’s draw with Derby, despite having five available on a night where the Shrews only 25% of possession.

Can the same team go again or will the experienced boss need to make changes, at a time when his squad is a little thin?

Selection section

Tuesday’s victory at Burton was a bruising one, with the Blues having to dig deep physically to keep their sheet clean on a wet night in Staffordshire.

So there’s every chance today’s line-up may be a reflection of that in some areas.

The fact Ipswich will have travelled more than 700 miles for their games with Burton and Shrewsbury will also be taken into consideration.

McKenna said: “It was certainly a bruising game in terms of challenges and balls in the air but not quite so in terms of running, because the ball was in play so little with a lot of stoppages.

“You find the sprint distances aren’t so high in those games but we also have a lot of travel this week, probably the most we will for any Tuesday-Saturday across the season.

“That’s part of the consideration, too, because it can take it out of you. As always, we’ll weigh it all up and find the right balance and strategy to win the game.”

There are a few selection questions heading into this game, with most of those surely having predictable answers.

Christian Walton will be in goal, we know that, while logic suggests Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson will continue as the back three, on the back of two clean sheets. Richard Keogh looms large, though.

Leif Davis could come back into the side at left-back, after Greg Leigh came in to add muscle at Burton, while Sam Morsy and Lee Evans will almost certainly be the midfield two.

Conor Chaplin figures to come back into the starting XI in place of Sone Aluko, while Marcus Harness is the man of the moment with three goals in his last three league games. Freddie Ladapo is contributing well to the side, despite not finding the net, so should continue up front.

That just leaves the right side, which is worth of its own discussion.

Right wing

The signs are pointing towards Wes Burns missing this game, with the Welshman still struggling with a knock initially picked up in the warm-up ahead of the MK Dons game.

In his absence, Kayden Jackson was given the nod at Burton and did his defensive work well in unfamiliar surroundings, before looking dangerous as a central striker during the final 20 minutes.

This was his first 90 minutes since recovering from the nasty hamstring injury which ended his 2021/22 in March, before ultimately requiring surgery.

His performance at the Pirelli Stadium surely warrants a second start, but will he be able to, given the factors noted by McKenna above? Or would a burst from the bench be better for the striker on this occasion?

McKenna has options should he not feel Jackson can go again, with Kyle Edwards and Kane Vincent-Young available and comfortable playing on the right side.

Edwards would be the wildcard, probably with a greater upside, while Vincent-Young would be the solid, safe pair of hands type should neither Burns or Jackson make it.

Or, could Harness switch to the right? It’s certainly a role the former Portsmouth man could comfortably play, but would it be a risk to move a player who has scored three in three from an inside left position?

We’ll find out at 2pm.

Whatever happens, it’s clear McKenna has options.

Win, win, win, win

Town have now managed three league wins in a row for the first time since February and March of 2021, during the period Paul Lambert was sacked as boss.

To find the last time Ipswich won four league games on the bounce, you have to go back to September and October of 2019, when Lambert’s men beat MK Dons, Tranmere, Gillingham and Fleetwood.

Those games saw the birth (and indeed death) of a post-game ritual where the Town players were asked to hold hands and celebrate in front of supporters. To say a few of Lambert’s players found that awkward would be an understatement.

This kind of behaviour isn’t something you would expect from a Kieran McKenna team, even if the Blues can make it four-in-a-row this afternoon.

The Town boss is doing all he can to keep feet on the floor.