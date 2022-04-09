Matchday Live: Town look to get back to winning ways at Shrewsbury

Live

Ipswich Town take on Shrewsbury Town this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

Manager Kieran McKenna wants his side to return to their recent high standards at Shrewsbury tomorrow.

Town’s 11-game unbeaten run was ended at Portman Road last Saturday, as Cambridge United inflicted a hammer blow to the Blues’ play-off hopes from which they are almost certainly not able to recover.

The performance was a real drop from the high standards which McKenna’s team have set themselves during the manager’s reign, with the Town boss hoping for a reaction at Shrewsbury this weekend.

“I thought we were off it in all aspects in the first half,” McKenna said of the Cambridge loss. “Our intensity and aggression off the ball was below-par and I don’t think we had enough pace and directness to our passing and our running.

“But still, over the course of the game, we had the better chances to win it. We should have got something out of it, but the performance wasn’t at the level we’ve come to expect and the level that we’ve set for ourselves.

“There was disappointment after the game and there was disappointment in the early part of the week, but everyone has now very much turned their heads to the next game.

“This was the first off day for us in quite a considerable period of time. That can happen. Everyone is now very much looking forward to the next game and wanting to get back to the performance levels that we have been setting.”

