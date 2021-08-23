News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'A throwback to the No.9s of old' - Simpson impressing at Swindon

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 4:54 PM August 23, 2021   
Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson (right) in action for Swindon Town. 

Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson (right) in action for Swindon Town. - Credit: Swindon Town FC

Ipswich Town loanee Tyreece Simpson appears to have quickly become a fans' favourite at League Two club Swindon Town.

The 19-year-old striker was said to have 'combined power and pace to absolutely torment the Scunthorpe backline' during an opening day 3-1 win at Scunthorpe.

Then, after a 1-0 win at Salford on Saturday, the Robins tweeted: "How good was our No.9 today?! Led the line superbly, held the ball up, brought others into play, did his share defensively, made a huge defensive play at the end and that play for the goa! A true throwback to the No.9s of old."

A former rugby player who was once offered a professional contract at Leicester Tigers, Simpson made seven senior appearances for the Blues over the previous two seasons.

Wearing the No.9 shirt at Swindon, he is playing alongside former Ipswich loan favourite Jonny Williams.

