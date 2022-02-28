Simpson scores twice as U23s go top

Match Report

Tyreece Simpson scored twice as Ipswich Town's U23s went top of the table with a 4-1 win against Swansea. - Credit: Pagepix

Tyreece Simpson strengthened his chances of a first team call-up with two goals for the Under-23s this afternoon.

The 20-year-old striker twice seized on defensive errors to wrap up a 4-1 win against Swansea City at Playford Road.

Recalled from an 11-goal loan spell at League Two club Swindon in January due to what boss Kieran McKenna called a 'contract situation', he has now bagged three goals in his last two outings for the U23s.

Idris El Mizouni gave Town the lead, with Tawanda Chirewa making it two with his 11th of the season.

Kane Vincent-Young, who has found first team football limited of late, started for the young Blues, perhaps with Saturday's League One trip to Fleetwood in mind.

Kieron Dyer's men have now won six straight games since the Christmas break to move top of the Professional Development League South table.

Town U23s: Hayes, Stewart (Alexander 75), Baggott, Armin, Vincent-Young, El Mizouni, Humphreys, Smith, Chirewa, Hughes, Simpson (Curtis 83). Subs: White, Bello, Siziba.