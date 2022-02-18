Remembering Sir Bobby: Our best photos of Town legend on his 89th birthday

Gallery

Ipswich Town legend Bobby Robson would have been 89 today - Credit: Archant

It would have been Sir Bobby Robson's 89th birthday today - so to mark the occasion, we've taken a dip into our photo archives to share some rare pictures of the Ipswich Town legend.

Born in Sacriston, County Durham, on this day in 1933, Sir Bobby enjoyed a stellar playing career with Fulham and West Brom, also representing his country 20 times - scoring four goals - before retiring in 1968.

Bobby Robson arriving in Ipswich in January 1969, pictured in his Portman Road office

And it was as a manager that he became a legend, arriving in Suffolk in 1969 and leading Town to that famous FA Cup win in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981.

Those Town teams were probably the greatest sides ever seen in the club's history, packed with household names - not just in Suffolk, but across England and Europe.

Sir Bobby Robson and Allan Hunter. Like most people, 'Big Al' had a huge amount of respect for the man who signed him to Ipswich. - Credit: Archant

Sir Bobby departed Portman Road for the England job in 1982, eventually leading his country to the last four of Italia '90 - a memory every football fan of that era cherishes to this day.

He left the England role after the World Cup and went on to enjoy success coaching in Europe with PSV, Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Barcelona, before finishing his career back in England at his beloved Newcastle United.

John Cobbold, Kevin Beattie and Bobby Robson in December 1974 Picture: Archant

Sir Bobby died on July 31, 2009, after a long battle with cancer. He was 76.

It doesn't look hopeful, does it? Norwich manager John Bond strides purposefully off the pitch at Portman Road as Cyril Lea, the referee, and Bobby Robson perform an impromptu ice dance during a pitch inspection in January 1977. The game didn't go ahead between the two sides. - Credit: Archant

Bobby Robson (left) with coach Cyril Lea and players David Geddis and captain Mick Mills (hat) as they parade the FA Cup in triumph at Wembley Stadium in London - Credit: PA

Sir Bobby Robson with the FA Cup on Cornhill, Ipswich, in 1978

Sir Bobby Robson lifting the FA Cup with the Mayor of Ipswich in the town after winning it in 1978. Should there be a trophy named after him for Ipswich v Newcastle games? - Credit: Archant

Bobby Robson and Bobby Ferguson, right, before Town's UEFA Cup game in St Etienne in 1981. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Bobby Robson looks on during the UEFA Cup final against AZ Alkemaar '67 - Credit: Archant

Town boss Bobby Robson with the UEFA Cup at the victory parade in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town's UEFA Cup winning squad. Back row, left to right: Alan Brazil, Paul Mariner, Russell Osman, Terry Butcher, Laurie Sivell, Paul Cooper, Frans Thijssen, Kevin Steggles, Allan Hunter, Arnold Muhren. Front row, left to right: Bobby Robson (manager), Eric Gates, John Wark, Mick Mills (captain), Kevin Beattie, Kevin O'Callaghan, Steve McCall and Bobby Ferguson (coach). - Credit: Archant

Robson holds the UEFA Cup aloft in 1981. Picture: PA - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Former Town boss Sir Bobby Robson

Robson, pictured with his book 'Time On The Grass', published in 1982. Picture: PA - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

George Burley, pictured with Sir Bobby Robson, is the last man to have led Ipswich to the Premier League. Picture: PA - Credit: PA

Sir Bobby Robson with ex-Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer at Newcastle United - Credit: (c) NORTH NEWS & PICTURES

Sir Bobby Robson with a statue of himself, unveiled in Portman Road in July 2002. Picture: PA/ANDREW PARSONS - Credit: PA

Sir Bobby Robson greeted by fans outside St James Park when he became the new boss of Newcastle United, following the departure of Ruud Gullitt. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA - Credit: PA

Sir Bobby Robson receives the Freedom of the Borough in Ipswich as the Blues team of 1978 reunites to celebrate their FA Cup win. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT - Credit: Archant

Sir Bobby and Lady Elsie Robson, pictured at The BT Exact Ball in 2005 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town and England legend Sir Bobby Robson - Credit: Paul Kingston/North News