Six more players inducted to Ipswich Town Hall of Fame

Gavin Johnson (right) is congratulated by Terry Butcher after being inducted into Ipswich Town's Hall of Fame. - Credit: ITFC

Six more players have been added to Ipswich Town's Hall of Fame.

Kevin O’Callaghan, David Linighan, Gavin Johnson, Reg Pickett, Ken Malcolm and Doug Millward were inducted at a reunion dinner held at Portman Road last Friday night.

Republic of Ireland international winger O'Callaghan signed from Millwall in 1980 and, often used as a substitute, was part of the Sir Bobby Robson team that won the UEFA Cup a year later.

Centre-half skipper Linighan and left-sided midfielder Johnson were both members of the 1991/92 Division Two winning side under John Lyall.

Pickett, Malcolm and Millward, all of whom were honoured posthumously, featured for the Blues during the 1950s and 1960s.





Signed by Sir Alf Ramsey in 1957, Pickett was a regular as Town won the Second Division in 1960/61 and made a handful of appearances the following year as the Blues lifted the First Division title.

Malcolm, also a part of the '62 success, has the accolade of captaining Town in their first European match at Portman Road, which was against Floriana Valetta in September 1962. Following his retirement, he was involved in setting up the club's youth system.

Millward was a member of Ramsey’s teams which won Division Three South in 1956/57 and Division Two in 1960/61. He didn't make an appearance the following year and departed Portman Road in 1963 to join Poole Town. He holds the record for scoring the club's fastest goal, finding the back of the net after just 10 seconds in a game against Newport County at Portman Road in February 1957.

The six ex-players are the first to be inducted since 2019 - when Jason De Vos and Hermann Hreidarsson were honoured - due to the impact of Covid-19.





ITFC HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

2007: Mick Mills, Ted Phillips, Ray Crawford, John Wark.

2008: John Elsworthy, Frans Thijssen, Kevon Beattie, Jimmy Leadbetter.

2009: George Burley, Arnold Muhren, Billy Baxter, Allan Hunter, Roy Stevenson, Sir Bobby Robson, Pat Godbold.

2010: Larry Carberry, Terry Butcher, Cyril Lea, Roger Osborne, Tommy Parker, John Cobbold.

2011: Paul Mariner, Russell Osman, John Compton, Andy Nelson, Doug Moran, Roy Bailey, Sir Alf Ramsey & Team of '62.

2012: Eric Gates, Trevor Whymark, Basil Acres, Jimmy Forsyth.

2013: Alan Brazil, Micky Stockwell, Brian Talbot, David Sheepshanks, John Kerr.

2014: Paul Cooper, Clive Woods, Matt Holland, Bryan Hamilton, John LYall.

2015: Jason Dozzell, Mick Lambert, Bobby Ferguson.

2016: Colin Harper, David JOhnson, Simon Milton, Tony Mowbray, Charle Woods, Danny Hegan.

2017: Chris Kiwomya, David Rose, Steve McCall.

2018: Laurie Sivell.

2019: Jason De Vos, Herman Hreidarsson.

2022: Kevin O’Callaghan, David Linighan, Gavin Johnson, Reg Pickett, Ken Malcolm and Doug Millward.



