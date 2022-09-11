Six things we've learned in League One so far

Analysis

Danny Cowley's Portsmouth are the only side other than Ipswich Town to remain unbeaten in League One so far - Credit: PA

There's no football this weekend following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II - so we've had a look at what we've learned in League One so far.

Ipswich Town sit top of the table after seven games, level on points with Portsmouth but with a superior goal difference.

And there's plenty to take in and process already - Ross Halls casts his eye over the third tier to date, and brings you his top six takeaways...

As things stand, Town will return to action on Tuesday night, with the visit of Bristol Rovers to Portman Road (7.45pm).

Then they travel to promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday next Saturday, for the biggest game of their season so far.