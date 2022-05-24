Retro
Ipswich Town's 'true league standing' revealed in new survey
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich Town belong in the Premier League, according to a new survey - which also shows that the Blues are among the most underperforming clubs in the country.
Sky Sports' Ultimate League 2021/22 factors in every club's finishing position in the league pyramid over the past 50 years to draw up a comprehensive team ranking over that time.
And Town finish 18th on that list, which is topped by Liverpool, with Manchester United second and Arsenal third.
Old rivals Norwich City are 14th, with Town finishing ahead of the likes of Derby County, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham and Sheffield United.
But the survey also shows that Town are grossly underperforming compared to their 50-year ranking, finishing 37 places below their average league position in 2021/22.
The Blues ended up 11th in League One, their third straight failure to escape the clutches of English football's third tier.
That makes them the most underperforming side in the top 20, with only Oldham (-45), Notts County (-44) and Southend (-38) further behind their expected league position.
The Blues last played in the Premier League in 2001/02, and were relegated into League One in 2019.
Most Read
- 1 Community sadness after death of man who was found in river
- 2 15 strikers that Ipswich Town could turn to for goals this summer
- 3 Fire crews tackle blaze for several hours at Suffolk farm
- 4 5 miles of congestion on A14 after crash involving car and two lorries
- 5 Boy, 14, arrested after serious sex attack in Suffolk town is released
- 6 Former Suffolk poultry farm site could be converted into homes
- 7 Bent names Town stars among his best-ever team-mates
- 8 Some East of England Co-op stores unable to take cash
- 9 'New-look' Aldi store set to reopen in Sudbury, creating additional jobs
- 10 14 players that could solve Town's left-sided problem
Accrington Stanley (+38), Brentford (+37) and Wycombe Wanderers (+35) are the most over-achieving clubs in the survey.