Ipswich Town's 'true league standing' revealed in new survey

Ipswich Town last won promotion to the Premier League in 2000. Sky Sports' Ultimate League has ranked clubs over the past 50 years - with Town in the top 20 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town belong in the Premier League, according to a new survey - which also shows that the Blues are among the most underperforming clubs in the country.

Sky Sports' Ultimate League 2021/22 factors in every club's finishing position in the league pyramid over the past 50 years to draw up a comprehensive team ranking over that time.

And Town finish 18th on that list, which is topped by Liverpool, with Manchester United second and Arsenal third.

Old rivals Norwich City are 14th, with Town finishing ahead of the likes of Derby County, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham and Sheffield United.

Town famously won the First Division in 1961-62 - Credit: Archant

But the survey also shows that Town are grossly underperforming compared to their 50-year ranking, finishing 37 places below their average league position in 2021/22.

The Blues ended up 11th in League One, their third straight failure to escape the clutches of English football's third tier.

That makes them the most underperforming side in the top 20, with only Oldham (-45), Notts County (-44) and Southend (-38) further behind their expected league position.

The Blues last played in the Premier League in 2001/02, and were relegated into League One in 2019.

Accrington Stanley (+38), Brentford (+37) and Wycombe Wanderers (+35) are the most over-achieving clubs in the survey.

Town were relegated to League One in 2019 - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller







