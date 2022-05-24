News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Retro

Ipswich Town's 'true league standing' revealed in new survey

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 1:38 PM May 24, 2022
Chairman David Sheepshanks, manager George Burley and captain Matt Holland lift the trophy at Wemble

Ipswich Town last won promotion to the Premier League in 2000. Sky Sports' Ultimate League has ranked clubs over the past 50 years - with Town in the top 20 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town belong in the Premier League, according to a new survey - which also shows that the Blues are among the most underperforming clubs in the country.

Sky Sports' Ultimate League 2021/22 factors in every club's finishing position in the league pyramid over the past 50 years to draw up a comprehensive team ranking over that time.

And Town finish 18th on that list, which is topped by Liverpool, with Manchester United second and Arsenal third.

Old rivals Norwich City are 14th, with Town finishing ahead of the likes of Derby County, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham and Sheffield United.

Town would go on to win the Division One title at their fiest attempt in 1961/62. Picture: ARCHANT

Town famously won the First Division in 1961-62 - Credit: Archant

But the survey also shows that Town are grossly underperforming compared to their 50-year ranking, finishing 37 places below their average league position in 2021/22.

The Blues ended up 11th in League One, their third straight failure to escape the clutches of English football's third tier.

That makes them the most underperforming side in the top 20, with only Oldham (-45), Notts County (-44) and Southend (-38) further behind their expected league position.

The Blues last played in the Premier League in 2001/02, and were relegated into League One in 2019.

Most Read

  1. 1 Community sadness after death of man who was found in river
  2. 2 15 strikers that Ipswich Town could turn to for goals this summer
  3. 3 Fire crews tackle blaze for several hours at Suffolk farm
  1. 4 5 miles of congestion on A14 after crash involving car and two lorries
  2. 5 Boy, 14, arrested after serious sex attack in Suffolk town is released
  3. 6 Former Suffolk poultry farm site could be converted into homes
  4. 7 Bent names Town stars among his best-ever team-mates
  5. 8 Some East of England Co-op stores unable to take cash
  6. 9 'New-look' Aldi store set to reopen in Sudbury, creating additional jobs
  7. 10 14 players that could solve Town's left-sided problem

Accrington Stanley (+38), Brentford (+37) and Wycombe Wanderers (+35) are the most over-achieving clubs in the survey.  

It was a disappointing year for Ipswich Town, as they were relegated from the Championship after a s

Town were relegated to League One in 2019 - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller



Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The White Horse Inn near Bury St Edmunds is set to be sold at auction

Pubs

Historic former pub with permission to convert into homes set for auction

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The River Stour at Sudbury Meadows

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sudbury river

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A happy Kieran McKenna and Sam Morsy at Fleetwood.

Football

Ipswich Town installed as early League One title favourites

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Gallery

GALLERY: 'Stunning' turnout as Hadleigh Show returns after enforced break

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon