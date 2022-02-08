Solskjaer and Carrick are 'Ipswich Town fans now', says McKenna

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick were at Doncaster to watch Ipswich Town win 1-0. - Credit: Pagepix





Kieran McKenna says his former Manchester United colleagues Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are 'Ipswich Town fans now'.

McKenna and his assistant Martyn Pert both worked alongside Solskjaer and Carrick in the first team set-up at Old Trafford before taking the reins at Portman Road prior to Christmas.

And the duo were both in the stands tonight as Town closed the gap on the League One play-off places with a 1-0 win at Doncaster.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna celebrates the away win at Doncaster. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"They're obviously two fantastic football men, two Champions League winners, but two good friends and two Ipswich Town fans now," said McKenna.

"They've been following all the games on iFollow and I think they're hoping to come down to Portman Road at some point too.

"They came to the hotel this afternoon and met some of the players and staff. It was nice of them to make the journey and I really appreciate it.

"They're two colleagues, but two friends as well. We're in contact speaking about football and other things as well. They're very supportive of both me and Martyn (Pert) as well. It's two new fans for Ipswich Town, which is nice."



