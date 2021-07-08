League Two move for son of former Town star as another ex-Ipswich striker begins coaching career in US

Published: 11:00 AM July 8, 2021

Luke Armstrong, the son of former Town striker Alun, is on the move this summer after joining League Two side Harrogate Town.

The striker, who celebrates his 25th birthday today, moves from Salford City, having spent the end of last season on loan at National League side Hartlepool United.

He scored Hartlepool’s goal in the fifth-tier play-off final as they beat Torquay on penalties, following a 1-1 draw, but will now start the new season with a different League Two club after signing for Harrogate.

“I’m over the moon. As soon as I heard about it I thought it would be the perfect move for me to get going in the League and at a club which has done exceptionally well in their first season in the EFL.

“Speaking to the manager, he has massive ambitions and it’s a real family club which will be perfect for me to get my career going again.

“It’s a club which has players dying to play for the badge, works hard for each other and as a team, in every league they’ve come in, clubs have had a bit of fear against them and they know they’ll be in for a tough game.

“I’m a centre-forward so the main thing I want to bring is goals. I’ll always work hard and people always describe me as a box player so if I get chances inside the box, hopefully I can put them away.”

Armstrong’s move to Harrogate sees him replace a former Ipswich striker in the League Two side’s forward line, following Jon Stead’s retirement.

Stead spent the final two seasons on his career at Harrogate, scoring nine goals in 74 appearances as he helped the Sulphurites win promotion from the National League and then stay in League Two the following season.

The former striker has moved into coaching, taking on the role of assistant coach with American side Hartford Athletic this summer.

Harrogate Town's Jon Stead celebrates after his side won the FA Trophy last season - Credit: PA

Hartford, based in Connecticut, play in the USL Championship, the same league as Town’s new sister club Phoenix Rising. They compete in the Eastern Conference.

“The opportunity to become assistant coach at Hartford Athletic and continue my coaching development is incredibly exciting for me,” said Stead.

“After speaking with (head coach) Harry Watling, as well as (echnical Director) Luiz Silva, Paul Buckle, and Bruce Mandell, it became very clear that this would be a perfect fit for us all. My time will be dedicated to assisting Harry, the players, and the club as we continue the strong start to the season.”