'Winning breeds confidence' - Aluko hopes Blues get season going tonight

Published: 11:45 AM September 14, 2021

Sone Aluko hopes Ipswich Town can get their first win of the season against West Ham United U21's in the Papa John's Trophy tonight

Ipswich Town winger Sone Aluko says the Blues need to get the first win of the season under their belts against West Ham United U21s in the Papa John's Trophy tonight.

Aluko, a rare bright spot in Saturday's miserable 5-2 home mauling by Bolton Wanderers in League One, told the club website that the team 'need to learn to do the right things consistently.'

And boss Paul Cook has vowed that he'll put out a strong team for the Trophy match tonight, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

Speaking after Saturday's defeat, Sone said: "It's not been the start we wanted so these games are important.

"I'm a player that wants to play every game. Whatever tournament it is I just want to play football. If I’m selected then I’ll be delighted.

"It’s another game and it gives us a chance to get that first win as well. Winning breeds confidence no matter what tournament it is.

"Repetition is key in football and we need to learn to do the right things consistently.

"Even on Saturday, there were definitely moments of quality. It’s tough to be scoring two goals in games and losing so each match gives us another chance to develop.

"There are lads here that we might not have seen much of recently, and they'll be hungry to play and show what they can do."