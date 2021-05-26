Bradley signs new Luton deal to end Town's hopes of signing big defender

Published: 11:20 AM May 26, 2021 Updated: 11:22 AM May 26, 2021

Sonny Bradley has penned a new contract with Luton Town, ending Ipswich Town’s hopes of signing the Hatters skipper.

The 29-year-old is understood to have been a top target for the Blues this summer, with a contract offered and Paul Cook’s men leading the chase for his signature and confident a deal could be done, but the big defender has now committed his future to the Championship side.

“I’m really happy to have signed again,” Bradley said, after putting pen-to-paper.

Sonny Bradley is staying with Luton - Credit: PA

“I said recently that I can’t wait to walk out at Kenilworth Road in front of fans again, because we all know that roof is going to come off.

“We’ve come so far together and I feel that there is some unfinished business after what we’ve all been through over this past year and a bit. It’s going to be a real emotional day when that happens.

“I’ve been privileged to captain the club during such a successful period and I’m excited about what the future holds now we’ve established ourselves in the Championship.”

The Blues will now turn attentions elsewhere, with players with Championship experience, in the mould of Bradley, understood to be on the agenda as Paul Cook bids to rebuild his squad this summer.











