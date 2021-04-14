Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Spurs loanee Parrott set to return to Blues next season

Poll

Published: 2:53 PM April 14, 2021 Updated: 3:03 PM April 14, 2021

Spurs striker Troy Parrott could be set to return to Ipswich Town on loan again next season, according to Football League World - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town's on-loan Spurs striker Troy Parrott is set to return to Portman Road again next season, it's being reported.

Football League World are claiming that Spurs are happy with the progress the teenage talent has made while at Ipswich, and would be open to lending him to Town again.

It's said that Spurs would ideally want Parrott - who's played 15 times for Town, scoring once - to play in the Championship next season but, even with Ipswich sliding away from the League One play-off picture, would still sanction a Suffolk return.

Troy Parrott has scored once in 15 games for Town - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Parrott has seen the most game time of all Town's loan players, but has been in and out of the side of late - playing for the club's under 23s in a 1-0 defeat at Barnsley yesterday, rather than travelling with the first team to AFC Wimbledon.

The 19-year-old, a full Republic of Ireland international, has certainly shown moments of promise in his time with the Blues.

Whether that will be enough for Town to bring him back next season, with a huge summer of change on the horizon under new boss Paul Cook and new owners Gamechanger, remains to be seen.