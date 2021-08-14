'I would have held out for more money' - Stanley boss confirms Town's Burgess deal

Published: 7:05 PM August 14, 2021

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has confirmed his side have an accepted a bid from Ipswich for defender Cameron Burgess.

We reported this afternoon how the Blues are closing in on a deal for the 25-year-old centre-half, with a fee now agreed and the move set to be completed in the coming days.

Coleman, who has previously seen his club sell Janoi Donacien and Kayden Jackson to Ipswich, admitted he was not keen to sell the defender and would have held out for more money, though the ultimate decision came from chairman Andy Holt.

“It looks like he’s going to Ipswich,” Coleman said. “I think the two sides agreed a fee last night.”

“Me and Holty are generally on the same page a lot of the time but this one wasn’t my decision.

Ipswich Town are set to sign Cameron Burgess from Accrington - Credit: PA

“If it was my decision I would have held out for more money and I certainly didn’t want to lose him because I think he’s worth more.

“But we have got a decent fee for him and the chairman can carry on trying to make this club a better place to come to which, at the end of the day, is what everybody wants.

“You can’t argue he hasn’t spent his money wisely. In fact, he might feel he’s overspent.”

He continued: “It’s nice for him to get a few bob back and for Cam to earn a bit more money because Ipswich can pay a lot more money than us and are a bigger club than us. Whether they’re a better club remains to be seen.

“You can’t deny Cam the opportunity to earn three or four times his wages hear because he’s a great lad.

“He went through the pain barrier to play a game for us on Tuesday and was prepared to do the same today (before the bid was accepted).

“Ipswich are getting a good player.”

Speaking after Town’s loss at Burton, Town boss Paul Cook was asked about his side’s move for Burgess.

"I don't know nothing about that at the minute,” he replied. “What did Arsene Wenger used to say? 'I didn't see it'. I don't know!

"I'm not going to discuss that. We are strengthening areas of the pitch. I don't want to disrespect other clubs about potential signings. We'll just keep doing our business as best we can."