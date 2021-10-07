Accrington chairman Holt reveals messages which led to Town's Burgess deal

Published: 10:15 AM October 7, 2021

Accrington chairman Andy Holt has revealed the exchange of messages with Cameron Burgess which led to his move to Ipswich Town.

The Blues moved for the 25-year-old in the middle of August, securing a deal in the region of £750,000 which made the defender Town’s 15th signing of an increasingly busy summer.

Burgess became the latest in a line of players to move from Stanley to Suffolk, with former owner Marcus Evans spending more than £2million to secure both Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien during the summer of 2018.

Holt has used large parts of what is now close to a £3million Town-related windfall to make major improvements to the club’s ground, all while winning three of the four matches the two sides have played at the Wham Stadium in the intervening period. The most recent came on Saturday, of course.

Andy Holt has revealed this message exchange between him and Cameron Burgess - Credit: Andy Holt/Twitter

Now the active Twitter-users has made a string of messages he and Burgess shared public, detailing how the deal was done between the two clubs on the day Ipswich played away at Burton Albion. Burgess underwent his medical at St George’s Park, where Town were based prior to the Brewers game, having been given permission to talk to the Blues by the Accrington owner.

Revealing screenshots of the messages, Holt wrote on Twitter: “I hope @CamBurgess95

doesn’t mind this. I didn’t know his agent at the time and didn’t speak to him. Though I have since and he’s a top agent I’d recommend. The only thing I’ve cut out of this thread is my phone number.”

Holt and Burgess’s messages detail how the centre-half was told he could talk to Town, with the owner praising his then player for his dedication to the club, which extended to him wanting to play in his side’s game with Cambridge despite Town’s interest.

Burgess came into the Ipswich starting XI at the earliest opportunity, a little over 48 hours after officially signing, and has remained in Town’s League One side ever since.

Andy Holt and Cameron Burgess messages

Friday, August 13

AH: Cam, I’ve been talking to Ipswich, feel free to talk to them with your agent on terms. Don’t get a s*** deal mate! Holty

CB: Hi Holty, Appreciate the message. I will let my agent know and he can make contact.

AH: Top man Coley’s (John Coleman, manager) a bit reluctant but if we get a decent fee I want player to get their moves, you’ve been great for us and deserve it if it works for you.

CB: It would be great for it to work out for everyone, but first a big game (v Cambridge) tomorrow.

AH: I love that Cam but if a deal is concluded you won’t be playing tomorrow. You are a proper professional, there are few.

CB: Thanks Holty, nothing less than three points then! My agent Colin has asked for your number to give you a call if you don’t mind.

AH: I’m on the beer mate.

CB: No problem.

Saturday, August 14

AH: Did you get sorted Cam?

CB: Pretty much, just done a medical etc

AH: As long as you got a deal you’re happy with, I’m happy.

CB: Very happy thanks Holty. Appreciate the help.

AH: You did great for us. Full admiration.

CB: Thanks Holty, same goes to you for how you run the club. 2-0 up too great news.

Discussing Burgess move following its completition, Stanley boss John Coleman admitted he would have held out for more money for one of his key performers.

“It looks like he’s going to Ipswich,” Coleman said. “I think the two sides agreed a fee last night.”

“Me and Holty are generally on the same page a lot of the time but this one wasn’t my decision.

“If it was my decision I would have held out for more money and I certainly didn’t want to lose him because I think he’s worth more.

Cameron Burgess appeals to the referee after Jack Rudoni had equalised for AFC Wimbledon in stoppage time. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

“But we have got a decent fee for him and the chairman can carry on trying to make this club a better place to come to which, at the end of the day, is what everybody wants.

“You can’t argue he hasn’t spent his money wisely. In fact, he might feel he’s overspent.

“It’s nice for him to get a few bob back and for Cam to earn a bit more money because Ipswich can pay a lot more money than us and are a bigger club than us. Whether they’re a better club remains to be seen.

“You can’t deny Cam the opportunity to earn three or four times his wages hear because he’s a great lad.

“He went through the pain barrier to play a game for us on Tuesday and was prepared to do the same today (before the bid was accepted).

“Ipswich are getting a good player.”