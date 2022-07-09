Ipswich are bucking the trend in the League One transfer market... maybe Town's best work has happened in-house

Analysis

Things are a little bit slower in Suffolk this summer.

During a hectic window a year ago, Ipswich averaged better than a signing every five days during June, July and August as a new squad was pulled together from scratch. Frenetic stuff.

It’s now two-and-a-half weeks since Tyreece John-Jules' arrival on loan from Arsenal, but it was planned this way. Ipswich are fine-tuning now, rather than building from the ground up.

Town have signed four players – Freddie Ladapo, Dominic Ball, Greg Leigh and John-Jules – and will certainly sign more. There is significant interest in Leif Davis of Leeds and Leicester’s George Hirst, while Bersant Celina’s name still looms large.

But we’ve entered a period in transfer window where things slow down. Free agents have been signed and Premier League clubs are just beginning their summer programme, flying off on tour and taking large squads with them.

Managers at the top level want to look at players and recruit their own signings before sanctioning departures. That means the market, up and down the pyramid, slows down a little.

The appetite for new signings from the fanbase does not, though. Patience may be needed.

But Ipswich’s summer business has been plentiful and, even now with four players signed, Ipswich’s best business may just have all been sorted in-house.

Wes Burns has signed a new deal with Ipswich - Credit: ITFC

A change of approach has seen both Luke Woolfenden and Wes Burns rewarded with new contracts, recognising their impressive performance levels, while young players Cameron Humphreys and Elkan Baggott have also been tied down.

Town may well have expected interest in both Woolfenden and Burns, but moving to reward them has headed that off before it became a major issue.

The pair figure to be key members of the Ipswich squad next season as, of course, does captain Sam Morsy.

Despite significant interest from the Championship, with Wigan linked and the likes of Sheffield United, Hull and Millwall all understood to have discussed potential moves, the skipper is staying with the club this summer.

Sam Morsy, pictured in action against Arsenal - Credit: ITFC

There is a near concrete resilience from the club that that will be the case, regardless of any potential interest. Ipswich are in a different position now to the one they were in prior to the takeover, with no pressure to sell their best players or even entertain interest should they not want to. They are also in a position to reward their players for their performance, progress or influence on the dressing room.

There are understood to have been significant talks between the club and Morsy throughout this summer, with the outcome being that he will be the man looking to lead Ipswich to the Championship, rather than moving there himself this summer.

And no small part of that is down to Morsy’s commitment to Ipswich, with the feeling he has bought into Town’s approach, the club’s aims and where it hopes to be in the next few years. Kieran McKenna has played a big part in that, with the boss and skipper quickly forming a strong bond at the head of the squad.

He was a top performer in the second half of last season and, given how lean and hungry he appears to have returned this summer, we can safely expect the same again. If not even more.

McKenna may have only 24 games of senior management on his CV but the former Manchester United assistant has commanded instant respect, with Morsy far from the only Ipswich player to be supremely enthused by the club’s football leadership.

You can put Christian Walton on that list, too. He’s a player who could have, potentially, been of interest to clubs higher up the pyramid this summer. But Ipswich’s management wouldn’t entertain the idea of a departure and the player himself is happy to have put down roots in Suffolk after so many years on the road as a loan player.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, pictured on the first day of pre-season training. - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

Rene Gilmartin, Town’s popular goalkeeping coach who knows Walton from their time together at Plymouth, has played a big part in that too.

There seems to be a real sense of calm and control over Ipswich’s summer business, with a firm hand on the tiller and a feeling moves will only be sanctioned on Town’s terms.

If you’re fine-tuning and adding the finishing touches to the building project, you need to have the foundations firmly in place. Town have made sure this is the case.

A look up and down the remaining members of League One’s top 10 from last season tells a bit of a story.

MK Dons have lost David Kasumu (Huddersfield) Harry Darling (Swansea) and Scott Twine (Burnley) to the Championship, while Wycombe face a fight to keep influential centre-back Ryan Tafazolli amid interest from the second tier and have already lost Anthony Stewart to Aberdeen. In Plymouth, important midfielder Panthuche Camara remains on the transfer list due to his desire to leave, while Oxford have lost Luke McNally to Burnley and Mark Sykes to Bristol City.

Dapo Afolayan of Bolton is reported to be a target of Rangers, while Portsmouth have lost starting goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu (joined Southampton from Manchester City) and top scorer Hirst at the end of their loans.

Sheffield Wednesday are a bit of an outlier, having pinched Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe from Championship-bound neighbours Rotherham, but it must also be noted influential midfielder Massimo Luongo has left after rejecting a new deal.

Derby come down from the Championship with plenty of questions, as do Barnsley, while Peterborough look like they will be dealing with interest in the likes of leading marksman Jonson Clarke-Harris this summer. Watford are keen.

So, in many ways, Ipswich are bucking the trend when it comes to navigating the League One transfer market. Yes, Town no longer have Celina in their rank, but there's a sense there is a deal there to be done should Town decide to move for him once again.

Things may be a little slower, but the foundations are in place as pre-season goes up a gear heading into Tuesday’s friendly with West Ham.

