'We have to still believe we can get into play-offs' - Ward staying positive ahead of last ten games

Ipswich Town defender Stephen Ward says the team have to believe they can still make the play-offs going into the final ten games of the season.

The Blues have flirted with the top six all campaign, but a poor run of form since new boss Paul Cook arrived has seen them drop to 11th in League One.

Even though Town have won just one of Cook's first six games - taking five points from a possible 18 - they are still only two points off Blackpool, who sit in the sixth and final play-off spot.

And with Easter games against bottom two Bristol Rovers (home on Friday) and Rochdale (away on Monday) coming up, Ipswich still look in good shape - as long as they can put some results together.

Speaking after Saturday's drab 0-0 draw at Wigan, left back Ward said: "We have to still believe we can get into these play-offs because it’s so close.

"We have a run of games where we believe we can pick up some valuable points and stay in the race.

“Most importantly, you see it every season that teams finish strong and go into the play-offs on good form. That’s what we need to do.

“We have 10 games left but we don’t want to run out of games either. We wanted our run to start today but it wasn’t to be for us in front of goal.

“We know it needs to be better and we have to take the positives.”

On paper, Town's run in looks kind. Of the ten games left, just two - against Charlton (9th) and MK Dons (12th) - are against sides in the top half of the table.

And Ward, 35, stressed: “The position we are in is one we need to be positive about. We’ve got a point on the board and have two massive games next weekend.

“We’ll aim for maximum points and we need to go on a run now. We were hoping that would start today with a victory but it’s a point.

“The manager knows the areas we need to improve. We’re working extremely hard on the training ground and we need to improve, work on the style he wants us to play and work hard.

“We have to turn this point into a really good one by going and beating Bristol Rovers”











