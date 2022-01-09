News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Boss Evans leaves Gillingham after Town rout

Mark Heath

Published: 4:30 PM January 9, 2022
Gillingham manger Steve Evans during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Pictur

Steve Evans has left Gillingham after his side were thumped 4-0 by Ipswich Town yesterday - Credit: PA

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has left the club after yesterday's 4-0 crushing by Ipswich Town.

The result left the Gills mired deep in League One relegation trouble, 22nd in the table and seven points adrift of safety.

They haven't won a league game since mid-October.

A statement from the club this afternoon said: "Gillingham Football Club can confirm that the contract of manager Steve Evans has been terminated by mutual consent with immediate effect.

"The club wishes to thank Steve for all his efforts over the past two years in circumstances that have been significantly more difficult and challenging due to the Covid pandemic, and wishes him well in the future.

"His assistant, Paul Raynor, will also be leaving the club.

"The search for a new head coach/manager will begin immediately.

"There will be no further comment from the club on this matter."

Gillingham vs Ipswich Town
