'A good player' - Charlton have been trying to sign Fraser for two years

Charlton Athletic director of football Steve Gallen has revealed the Addicks have been trying to sign Scott Fraser for two years.

Midfielder Fraser left Ipswich Town on Monday, having only arrived at Portman Road in the summer as part of Paul Cook's huge overhaul of the playing staff.

But he never really settled in Suffolk, playing 20 times and scoring once after his move from MK Dons. He never featured under new boss Kieran McKenna, and made his last appearance in Town's terrible FA Cup exit at Barrow in December.

The 26-year-old signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Charlton having moved for a sum thought to be in the region of £500,000, which represents a small profit on what the Blues paid for him.

💬 Steve Gallen reflects on the arrival of Scott Fraser and the January transfer window as a whole...



🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGcQDw pic.twitter.com/t0VTZ7ecnm — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) January 31, 2022

Talking about signing Fraser, Gallen said: “He’s a good player and someone we’ve been after for a couple of years. We had difficulties previously when we got relegated and put under an embargo so we couldn’t do it at that time unfortunately.

“Then in the summer I went for him again and for whatever reason it didn’t happen. This time it has though and it feels very nice.”

Asked what he can bring to the Charlton side, Gallen added: "He can handle the ball very, very well - he's technically good.

"We wanted to try to improve the athleticism of the team in the summer and I think we've done that - we're better athletically and quicker - and we've got a lot of players who can take players on and try and beat them.

"But I just felt for a little while that we needed to improve and get someone on the ball, someone technical and someone who can see the runs and make them passes, and for sure Scott Fraser would be in that category."

Fraser is likely to make his debut for Charlton, who sit 15th in League One, at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Addicks travel to Portman Road for the last game of the season on April 30.