Town legend Stewart diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease

Former Ipswich Town striker Marcus Stewart has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

The 49-year-old has been undergoing tests for the last 12 months and has been found to have the condition, which affects the brain and nervous system.

Stewart, who was part of the Ipswich team which won promotion at Wembley in 2000, before scoring 19 goals the following season as George Burley’s side finished fifth in the top flight, is currently working as head of player development at Yeovil.

Stewart, pictured scoring for Ipswich at Anfield - Credit: Archant

He said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank those closest to me for their unwavering support since my recent diagnosis.

“As I take the time to adjust, my intention is to continue to enjoy my work in football and spend time with my family.

“In the future, I would like to use my platform within football to help raise awareness around MND, but in the short-term, I would like to ask for privacy on behalf of myself and my family.”

Stewart made 783 appearances for eight clubs during his career, scoring 254 goals. Forty of those came during his time at Portman Road, which saw him make 96 appearances after joining from Huddersfield at the beginning of 2000.

He scored twice in the first leg of Town’s play-off semi-final with Bolton later that year before netting the Blues’ third in the final at Wembley.

A winner at Anfield and a hat-trick at Southampton were the highlights of a stunning debut campaign in the top flight, which also included a run of goals in seven-successive appearances.

Stewart was part of the Ipswich side which won promotion to the top flight in 2000 - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

He was sold to Sunderland in the wake of relegation in 2002 and, after hanging up his boots in 2011 following spells with Bristol City, Yeovil and Exeter, has gone on to hold coaching roles with the likes of Bristol Rovers and Walsall. Stewart took on his position at Yeovil last summer.

Alongside his wife Louise, the former striker has set up a JustGiving page, with several fundraising events already planned and all proceeds going to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

The charity was co-founded by former Liverpool, Bolton and Bradford player Stephen Darby, who himself was diagnosed with MND in 2018 and aims to raise awareness, offer support and ultimately help find a cure for those suffering with the disease.

You can donate here.