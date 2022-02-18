Evans returns but Town's preparation for Burton hit by Storm Eunice

Lee Evans is available for Ipswich Town’s clash with Burton this weekend, though the Blues’ preparations for the game have been impacted by Storm Eunice.

Midfielder Evans missed last weekend’s draw at MK Dons through illness, but is available once again and is likely to come back into the Ipswich midfield alongside Sam Morsy.

“He’s been in over the last few days and is back part of the squad,” boss Kieran McKenna said of Evans.

“He hasn’t trained too much this week but he’s an important player for us and is available for the game.”

As battering winds hit the UK, the Ipswich players were forced to train inside during their final session ahead of the Brewers’ visit.

“It was a big challenge and we had to do the vast majority of our work inside,” McKenna said.

“Luckily we have a good inside area so we did most of our preparation in the classroom and then in the dome, before moving outside for a small part of our session to get the players moving and get some fresh air.

“It’s been a challenge to say the least but thankfully everyone came through it safe and well ahead of the weekend.”

Asked if he fears the wind could have an impact on the clash with Burton, McKenna replied: “It can a little, to be honest. That’s something I’m still adapting to.

“At Premier League grounds that wasn’t ever really too much of an issue and I can’t think of many games over the years where the wind was a factor, because they are mostly bowl-shaped stadiums with higher stands.

“But at this level it can have more of an impact, with pitch quality varying and something you need to consider from game to game.

“At certain grounds, you’re more exposed to the wind than others and that’s something I’ve learned over these first couple of months.

“We’re looking into it more, getting reports on the weather and pitches as early as we can in the week.

“Whatever conditions we’re playing in, we have principles we want to stick to but we also need to be adaptable enough to play the conditions better than the opposition can.”