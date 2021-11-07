Stu says: Six observations following FA Cup draw with Oldham
- Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com
Ipswich Town will be heading to Oldham Athletic for an FA Cup replay following yesterday's 1-1 draw at Portman Road. STUART WATSON reflects on the action.
FA CUP MISERY
So much has changed at Ipswich Town, but one thing remains the same - the Blues remain allergic to the FA Cup.
As was previously the case with Lincoln (2017), Portsmouth (2016) and Preston (2014), Town have drawn against lower league opposition in the opening round to leave themselves with an unwanted replay.
The Blues' dismal record in the world famous competition now reads one win in 20 games over an 11-year period.
And now Paul Cook's men have to travel to Greater Manchester a week on Tuesday for a game that sits in the middle of two crunch League One matches against Oxford United and Sunderland.
UNCHANGED XI
The script was meant to be re-written yesterday.
Some of Cook's best memories as a Liverpool supporter come from the FA Cup. As a player, he was part of Wolves and Burnley sides that got as far as the quarter-finals. As a manager, he led Wigan on a giant-killing run to the last eight in a season which ended with League One promotion.
In his pre-match press conference he stressed his love of the competition. He lamented managers 'basically giving up the game by their team selections'. He vowed to go strong in an attempt to keep some momentum building.
The Blues boss couldn't have been truer to his word as he named the same team which finished last Tuesday's magnificent 4-1 win at Wycombe.
Cook certainly took this game seriously. Unfortunately, his players weren't quite as up for it.
FAST START
It all started so well.
With eight minutes on the clock, Wes Burns nipped in to divert Macauley Bonne's low cross-cum-shot high into the net.
Town were knocking the ball around comfortably and confidently. Wide men Burns and Kyle Edwards looked to have the beating of their marker every time. Bonne tested Leutwiler with two far post headers either side of the goal.
Oldham's pocket of 437 travelling fans started up their protest chants against the club's unpopular owners.
At that stage it looked a case of how many goals the free-scoring Blues would rack up against the League Two strugglers.
COMFORTABLE TO COMPLACENT
No doubt about it, Town's players got complacent.
It was almost like they had too much time on the ball at times. The 8,845 crowd were, it has to be said, pretty passive too.
The tempo dropped and dropped until it resembled a training ground shape exercise. Oldham, eventually, realised they could push back.
Hallam Hope glanced wide following a cross from the right. Carl Piergianni sent a header even closer following a whipped delivery from the left. Dylan Bahamboula then dragged wide from the edge of the box.
Town didn't heed the warning signs though.
Toto Nsiala got in a tangle with Hope when trying to defend a direct ball forwards and Davis Keillor-Dunn bent a fine low finish into the bottom corner.
It required a last-ditch Edwards tackle in the box to prevent Oldham scoring again in stoppage-time.
WALTON TO THE RESCUE
Ten minutes after the restart, there was mass confusion when referee Neil Hair pointed to the spot following some pretty routine jostling for the ball at an Oldham corner.
Justice was served when Christian Walton dived full length to his right to deny Bahamoula's penalty attempt.
The home crowd and players briefly woke up. Celina picked the wrong pass in a golden position. Ipswich forced a couple of corners. Substitute Conor Chaplin, who did inject some life into the game, tested Leutwiler with an ambitious free-kick attempt on the angle.
Soon everything went flat again.
There were unforced errors aplenty across the park. Captain Sam Morsy was guilty of giving the ball away cheaply on more than one occasion.
Chaplin was prevented from pulling the trigger by a brilliant Jordan Clarke tackle late on, but there’s no doubting that Oldham deserved their replay.
The full-time whistle brought half-hearted boos. Fitting, really, for what had been a half-hearted display.
DOOR'S AJAR
Ipswich have now led in eight of the 11 games played at Portman Road this season. They've won just three of them.
The Blues simply have to be more ruthless at home if this season is to be a success.
Four of the next six matches are on Suffolk soil - including the next two.
Cook's confirmed he will make wholesale changes for Tuesday night's visit of Colchester in a winner-takes-all Papa John's Trophy final group game.
The door is now ajar for the likes of Scott Fraser, Sone Aluko and Joe Pigott to stake their claim ahead of next Saturday's top-six clash with Oxford.
Town's much discussed squad depth is certainly going to be fully tested for a run of six games in 20 days.
The FA Cup second round draw will take place live on ITV following the conclusion of Monday night's game between Dagenham & Redbridge and Salford.
Those games are scheduled for the weekend of November 26-29.