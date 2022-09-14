Stu says: Seven observations following 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers

Expert opinion

Lee Evans celebrates after scoring to take Town into a 2-0 lead against Bristol Rovers. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town extended their unbeaten start to the League One season with a 2-0 home win against Bristol Rovers last night. STUART WATSON reflects on the action.

A minutes silence for Queen Elizabeth II head of the game at Portman Road. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

AN EMOTIONAL NIGHT

This gathering of more than 22,000 people provided the chance for a unified show of support and respect.

Pre kick-off, to honour Queen Elizabeth II, there was a minute's silence followed by a communal singing of the national anthem.

Then, in the 11th minute, both sets of supporters stood to applaud and then chant the name of Marcus Stewart. The 49-year-old, a fans' favourite at both clubs, revealed he has Motor Neurone Disease last week.

I've never liked the Bill Shankly quote about football being 'more important than life or death'. I prefer Arrigo Sacchi's 'football is the most important of the least important things in life'.

The beautiful game can distract, delight and unite. At just the right time, this enthralling match certainly did that.

Conor Chaplin celebrates giving Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

SCINTILLATING START

The tone was set immediately. Long ball, Freddie Ladapo flick-on, Leif Davis fouled. Lee Evans lifted the dead ball to the back stick and Luke Woolfenden's header was diverted against the underside of the bar by keeper James Belshaw. Not that he knew much about it.

Three minutes later, Cameron Burgess slide Ladapo away. A few stepovers, a low shot, a smart save down low. Wes Burns couldn't quite pick out Conor Chaplin with the subsequent low cross.

The blue touchpaper had been lit. Ipswich Town meant business. Portman Road was rocking.

On and off the ball, the Blues were relentless. Evans was everywhere in midfield. Davis repeatedly drove forwards with intent up the left. Ladapo continually made smart runs in behind.

Corner after corner was forced. Chaplin's header was saved. Davis' shot was deflected over. Chaplin's low shot was saved. Ladapo went close at the near post.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 25th minute. Sam Morsy bust into the box following a fine give-and-go with Marcus Harness, then showed great composure to cut the ball back. Who was there on the penalty spot? Chaplin of course. Did anyone doubt that he'd find the net? Nope. Low, crisp, accurate. One-nil.

A muscle hamster with Duracell bunny energy and an ice cool finishing ability. That's six for the season already. Not bad for a deep-lying forward in the middle of September.

Ipswich oozed confidence for a 10 minute spell after that. The team seemed to operate as one single organism. Ladapo hung up a cross and Burns' leaping header was well saved. Chaplin's low shot at the end of a flowing was held. Morsy, following Evans' earlier lead, smashed into a no-nonsense tackle. Rovers were well and truly on the ropes.

Sam Morsy battles with Sam Finley. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

SLOPPY SPELL

Bristol Rovers started playing a bit more pragmatically. Ipswich, no longer needing to play through a high press, let their tempo drop.

Out of nowhere, Antony Evans sent a dipping long-range shot over Christian Walton. Thankfully, the ball came back off the inside of the post.

Then, in first half stoppage-time, Luke Woolfenden's slack pass led to Trevor Clarke racing away. His low shot was turned around the post by a full-stretch Walton.

That's how quickly a game can turn. That's how important it is to have a top class keeper.

It was an equally sloppy start to the second period from Town. Walton again had to come to the rescue, pushing away Luca Hoole's driven shot after Clarke's cross from the left.

Kieran McKenna frantically gestured for his players to focus from the touchline.

Lee Evans celebrates his goal to give Town a 2-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

KILL AND CONTROL

Town's second goal, scored in the 55th minute, therefore came at a vital moment. It nipped any nerves in the bud.

Some good Davis hustle up the left led to the Blues working the ball back inside. Ladapo laid the ball off and Evans arrived to drill a 25-yard shot, with the aid of a deflection, past the despairing dive of Belshaw.

No-one deserved that goal more. If Morsy is this team's beating heart, then Evans is the central nervous system.

After that killer second came some cool control.

Ipswich expertly kept the ball. McKenna turned to his bench to freshen things up. It all felt very comfortable. I'll be honest, that's a feeling I'm still getting used to.

Cameron Burgess spits blood from his mouth after taking a knock. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

BLOW FOR BURGESS

Just past the hour mark, Cameron Burgess raced across to make a perfectly-time slide tackle. Worryingly, Harvey Saunders' knee caught him flush in the face in the process.

It speaks volumes about the big Scottish defender that, for a split second, he felt he could be patched up and battle on. Common sense quickly prevailed and he was sent off to the hospital for a scan. McKenna revealed afterwards there are fears over a possible fracture.

It's a cruel set-back for an in-form player who had to bide his time for chances.

With no George Edmundson or Richard Keogh on the bench, McKenna brought on the versatile Dominic Ball to play in defence for the final half hour. The former QPR man read the game superby.

Meanwhile, Greg Leigh, Tyreece John-Jules, Gassan Ahadme and Kyle Edwards also came on and had really positive impacts.

What strength in depth this squad has.

Bristol Rovers team manager Joey Barton. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

SEEING RED

Joey Barton joined up with Marseille fans in the away end at Tottenham last week.

Hey Joey, what's French for 'red'? Bristol Rovers finished this game with nine men and, in truth, were lucky their numerical deficit was not more.

Gas captain Sam Finley was fortunate that his stamp on Evans wasn't spotted just before half-time.

Bobby Thomas subsequently picked up two nailed on bookings in the space of four minutes late on - the first for barging over a full-flight John-Jules and the second for grappling Ahadme.

Fellow centre-half Alfie Kilgour then tried, and failed, to undo his own unforced error by taking out Chaplin in stoppage-time. That was a straight dismissal.

With James Connolly and Lewis Gibson already injured, goodness knows who Barton will play at centre-half for Saturday's visit of Lincoln.

Sacré bleu!

Wes Burns with a headed effort. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

ALL EYES ON HILLSBOROUGH

Town are top of the League One table with 20 points from an unbeaten eight-game start. That's two more points than they had registered at this stage of 2019/20, four more than at this juncture in 20/21 and a whopping 13 more than were on the board come this point last season.

Now I'll update some of those incredible stats shared after the Accrington win.

McKenna's win rate as Blues boss is 55% (P33 W18 D10 L5).

Ipswich have kept 19 clean sheets across those 33 games. That's two more than the number of actual goals conceded (17).

It's been a fine start, no doubt about it, but there's still a long way to go.

The next three league games look huge. On Saturday, it's a trip to pre-season title favourites Sheffield Wednesday. After that comes games against third-place Plymouth (a) and second-place Portsmouth (h).

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna celebrates after the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com



