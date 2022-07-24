Stu says: Six observations following Millwall draw

Expert opinion

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna (second right) speaks to George Edmundson, Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien following the 1-1 draw at Millwall. - Credit: Steve Waller-Stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town drew their penultimate summer friendly 1-1 at Millwall yesterday. STUART WATSON reflects on the action.

Millwall players celebrate with Benik Afobe, after he had given them a 1-0 first of lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

PUNISHED PLAYING OUT

Both sides made an error-strewn start to this match. And it was a mistake which led to Millwall's 16th minute opener.

Luke Woolfenden tried to stride out of his own box and pass forwards, but was charged down by Benik Afobe and the former Stoke man coolly finished.

Blues skipper Sam Morsy berated midfield partner Lee Evans for not offering a better angle to receive the ball.

It was a moment which brought back memories of the summer of 2020 when Paul Lambert's men were repeatedly punished trying to play out from the back.

"Hopefully that's not going to happen again - it didn't happen last year," said Blues boss Kieran McKenna.

"We've improved our build-up structures a lot over the course of the time we've been here. But we can't take that for granted. We need to keep working and improving that.

"It's not often a mistake on the ball, often it's positional things off the ball. There were certain movements and positions we didn't execute well. Obviously when you play at the higher levels - Millwall are a very good team and Afobe's a very good player - then there's a chance that you'll get punished.

"We'll continue to play how we play, try and control and be brave with the ball, because in the end it pays off. Eventually you can wear teams down."

Sam Morsy with a strike early in the second half that cannoned off Millwall skipper Shaun Hutchinson. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

UPPING THE TEMPO

A trend of pre-season has been Ipswich improving in the second half. It happened again here.

The Blues had plenty of the possession in the first period but, just like in the 3-0 win at AFC Wimbledon the previous weekend, there wasn't enough cutting edge when the ball reached the final third.

Again, it was a different story after the restart as Town attacked towards their 507 away fans.

Freddie Ladapo equalised after 54 minutes and the game ended with Ipswich really pushing for a winner.

"It was very similar to Wimbledon," admitted McKenna. "It was really hot, the grass is sticky and slow, it was a bit stop-start with a couple of injuries and a drinks break - I just thought we never really got into our flow and get the game to the levels of intensity that we enjoy playing at.

"But right from the first whistle of the second half we found that and when we find that we look a better team."

Overall, there were far more positives than negatives to take from this draw against a team that finished just three points adrift of the Championship play-off places last season.

Freddie Ladapo celebrates after scoring to level the game 1-1. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

FREDDIE'S FINISH

The relief on Freddie Ladapo's face was clear to see after he equalised.

Following his deft lobbed finish at Needham Market, the summer signing from Rotherham had failed to take good one-on-one chances against both West Ham and AFC Wimbledon.

So this goal, a cool side-footed finish inside the bottom corner from the edge of box, will have proved a timely confidence boost ahead of the big kick-off.

He could have had another moments later when seeing a far post blocked by the lunging Murray Wallace.

Rotherham fans will tell you the 29-year-old is someone who needs several chances to find the net. A goal every other game (which he's not been far off over the last four seasons) would do quite nicely though.

Marcus Harness made his first Ipswich Town appearance at Millwall. - Credit: Steve Waller-Stephenwaller.com

FINDING HIS FEET

This was Marcus Harness' first outing in an Ipswich shirt.

The £600k signing from Portsmouth started as an inside left attacker and, like the team as a whole, it took him a while to get going.

However, either side of half-time he started to get on the same wavelength as fellow deep-lying forward Conor Chaplin as the duo twice exchanged sharp passes to break the lines.

Harness was involved in the build-up to Ladapo's goal, too, receiving the ball from Christian Walton's quick throw out the back and feeding Sam Morsy ahead of his tackle-pass assist.

"When the game opened up a bit, he showed some of his receiving between the lines, some of his ball carrying, some of his link play and the way he runs off the ball," said McKenna. "He's going to be a good addition for us."

Kayden Jackson controls the ball with his body as he goes on a run. - Credit: Steve Waller-Stephenwaller.com

SUPER SUBS

McKenna made four changes in the 65th minute.

Kane Vincent-Young came on for Matt Penney on the left, while the front three of Chaplin, Harness and Ladapo were replaced by Sone Aluko, Tyreece John-Jules and Kayden Jackson.

Kyle Edwards then replaced the quiet Wes Burns, out on the right, with eight minutes to go.

Those fresh legs saw Ipswich go up another gear.

A classic speedy Kayden Jackson high press and cut-back led to Morsy side-footing wide. The former clearly hasn't lost any of his pace since tearing his injury back in March.

Kyle Edwards looks to block Mason Bennett. - Credit: Steve Waller-Stephenwaller.com

Arsenal loanee John-Jules looks strong, tricky and direct. His driving run and clipped Edwards cut-back saw Morsy, once again timing his late run to perfection, see a shot blocked.

Morsy then saw another effort from range sting the palms of former Blues keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Finally, right at the death, the Blues came agonisingly close to scoring the winner that their front foot play would have deserved.

Aluko played a deep pass into the feet of John-Jules, he deftly laid it off before spinning to draw a defender away from the scene and Aluko, who had carried on his run, arrived to hit the sweetest of rising 25-yard shots. Bialkowski was beaten all ends up, but the ball cannoned down off the underside of the crossbar and dropped straight into the grateful hands of the former Blues keeper.

For all the talk of George Hirst, Bersant Celina and potential attacking recruits, this was a reminder that McKenna already has plenty of options at the top end of the pitch.

ABSENT DUO

Dominic Ball and Greg Leigh were absent from the 22-man squad. McKenna says the pair, out through a minor knock and illness respectively, will be part of the open training session at Portman Road tomorrow.

You would imagine, all being well, they will then start in Town's final warm-up game on Tuesday night when National League side Southend United visit Portman Road.